Birds Eye 24 Chicken Nuggets 379G

2(9)Write a review
£ 2.00
£5.28/kg

Offer

Per 6 chicken nuggets (92g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1000kJ 239kcal
    12%
  • Fat12g
    17%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.79g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Nuggets formed from chopped marinated chicken breast, coated in blended wholegrain breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Our delicious Chicken Nuggets will always be made from succulent 100% chicken breast & nothing more - great for empty plates and happy faces
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 51% chicken breast?
  • Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 49% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • 24** Chicken Nuggets
  • **Average Nuggets per pack
  • Made from 100% chicken breast
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 379g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (51%), Breadcrumbs (Wholemeal Wheat Flour (7%), Wheat Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast, Paprika, Turmeric), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flour (Maize, Rice), Salt, Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Your Chicken Nuggets contain raw meat, please ensure that they are cooked thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: High Grill 10 Mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Cook on medium to low level.
Turn over frequently.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C Fan 190°C Gas Mark 7 12 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Net Contents

379g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 6 Chicken Nuggets (92g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1126kJ1000kJ
- kcal269kcal239kcal
Fat 14g12g
- of which Saturates 1.6g1.5g
Carbohydrate 21g19g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre1.6g1.5g
Protein14g13g
Salt0.86g0.79g
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

9 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

1 stars

Again like others they looked nice but were truly awful, only had one portion & after first couple they went in the bin along with the rest of the bag, the so called chicken breast was such a weird texture and taste they started to give me the boak. I love your chicken chargrills but these are nasty !!!

Very nice!

4 stars

After reading those awful reviews I was worried about trying these (love the chicken dippers so wanted to give these a try too). Thought they were a yummy addition to the buffet table at a party!

Not as it says on the packet

1 stars

I was looking forward to try these as the breadcrumbs are better for you than the normal. The overall taste was alright I suppose but this is no way 100% chicken breast. On the packaging it showers a chicken nuggart that actually looks like 100% chicken but when you eat it your self that is not the case. Not happy at all.

Disappointed

1 stars

My daughter has gone of these nuggets and only likes the normal breadcrumb ones. Seems unfair and no notification to say that you were switching to whole grain. You should bring the others back so there is a choice for younger children.

Yummy!

5 stars

Kids now prefer this whole meal coated nugget to the battered ones - slightly healthier!

Not good

1 stars

Bought this thinking it would be like mini versions of chicken inspiration fillets. It was nothing like it chicken texture was disgusting will not buy again expect more from birdseye.

Dissapointing

1 stars

Chicken is nothing like the chicken in the pictures, it looks lovely and like real chicken breast fillet in the pictures but in reality is very proscessed and all the same shape. Very dissapointed in the product as I wouldn't have bought them if I knew they were this processed.

Horribly disappointing

1 stars

I bought these because they say 'Whole grain' and '100% Chicken Breast' and the picture on the front shows lovely looking chicken. So I was quite confused when I first opened the bag and all the nuggets we exactly the same shape! Sure enough, after cooking, I tore one open and inside I found mushy looking, reformed meat - yuck!

Tastless, highly processed, disappointing

1 stars

Said on the pack that they are 100% chicken but the chicken meat doesnt feel or taste like chicken at all. Maybe the chicken is 100% breast meat but it is surely processed beyond all familliar look or taste. Shame to thing that they can change a chicken breast so drastically for the worst and still call it 100% chicken.

