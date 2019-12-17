By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye 30 Omega 3 Fish Fingers 840G

Write a review
Birds Eye 30 Omega 3 Fish Fingers 840G
Per 4 fish fingers (112g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1061kJ 253kcal
    13%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.99g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Alaska pollock fillet Fish Fingers, lightly fried.
  • Follow the fish and visit www.birdseye.co.uk to find out where this fish comes from and how we fish sustainably.
  • Wrapped in breadcrumbs, a sprinkling of turmeric & paprika gives our Fish Fingers their golden colour
  • Pack size: 840g

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (58%), Breadcrumb Coating*, Rapeseed Oil, *Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Paprika, Fish Oil, Yeast, Turmeric)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Wheat

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
Medium Grill 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8 12-15 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the top part of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 7 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
Net Contents

840g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 4 Fish Fingers (112g) Oven Baked Provides#:
Energy - kJ916kJ1061kJ
- kcal218kcal253kcal
Fat 9.4g11g
- of which Saturates 0.8g0.9g
Carbohydrate 21g24g
- of which Sugars 1.0g1.1g
Fibre 0.9g1.0g
Protein 12g14g
Salt 0.88g0.99g
DHA (Omega 3)120mg
Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)231mg
#Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

12 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Popular with the family

4 stars

We have them every Friday, kids love them, I love them

Perfect for little hands & fussy eaters

5 stars

I bought these to try to encourage my fussy toddler to eat fish & to get some omega 3 in his diet.If not for omega 3 I wouldnt have tried them good idea birdseye.he loved them grilled then cooled as finger food.Its the first protein he's had in ages so they get my vote

New golden crispy crumb AWFUL!

1 stars

It is such a shame to see Birds Eye cutting costs. These were and have been a staple in our house for years but WHAT HAVE YOU DONE BIRDS EYE? these new golden crispy crumb are awful. Not good for children's little teeth and quite frankly less fish. Shame on you. Will NOT be buying these again in a hurry :(

Awful grey fish fingers

1 stars

The box had a lovely photo of fish fingers, with beautiful flaky white cod and a lovely crispy crumbly casing. What I found after I cooked 4 under a grill was grey, sloppy fish fingers with a flimsy breadcrumb case.

Awful

1 stars

I bought these fish fingers recently. I cannot believe how disgusting they are, the fish is so thin that you can hardly taste it against the coating. Not what I expected from Birds eye. I will go back to buying my usual supermarket own brand. Very disappointed.

Truly disgusting- nearly vomited

1 stars

I grew up on birds eye fish fingers and fancied some as part of a weight loss diet. My husband went and bought a box of 28. 25 have just gone in the bin. The fish was almost grey in colour and the taste was ghastly. It was only after tasting these that I checked the box for ingredients. Made from pollock. Never again. These were amongst the most awful things I have ever eaten. WARNING: DO NOT GIVE THESE TO YOUR CHILDREN UNLESS YOU WANT TO PUT TGEM OFF FISH FOR LIFE.

What happened to these

1 stars

Something has happened here. Less in the box and quite frankly they taste absolutely awful, whatever cutback has been attempted has massively failed as I try another brand this week.

The crumb was thicker than the fish

1 stars

These fish fingers contained the least fish I have ever seen in a fish finger. The crumb was thicker than the fish. I will not buy these again.

Shocking

1 stars

I bought these and am absolutely shocked at how thin these fish fingers are. All coating and no fish is the way I would describe them.

Try them!

5 stars

I tried these a few years ago because of the benefits of omega 3 and the fact that I'm generaly not keen on the types of fish with good levels of omega 3 - now I never buy anything else!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

