Birds Eye 30 Omega 3 Fish Fingers 840G

Popular with the family 4 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 5th April 2019 We have them every Friday, kids love them, I love them

Perfect for little hands & fussy eaters 5 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 22nd July 2018 I bought these to try to encourage my fussy toddler to eat fish & to get some omega 3 in his diet.If not for omega 3 I wouldnt have tried them good idea birdseye.he loved them grilled then cooled as finger food.Its the first protein he's had in ages so they get my vote

New golden crispy crumb AWFUL! 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 29th June 2018 It is such a shame to see Birds Eye cutting costs. These were and have been a staple in our house for years but WHAT HAVE YOU DONE BIRDS EYE? these new golden crispy crumb are awful. Not good for children's little teeth and quite frankly less fish. Shame on you. Will NOT be buying these again in a hurry :(

Awful grey fish fingers 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 4th June 2018 The box had a lovely photo of fish fingers, with beautiful flaky white cod and a lovely crispy crumbly casing. What I found after I cooked 4 under a grill was grey, sloppy fish fingers with a flimsy breadcrumb case.

Awful 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 7th March 2018 I bought these fish fingers recently. I cannot believe how disgusting they are, the fish is so thin that you can hardly taste it against the coating. Not what I expected from Birds eye. I will go back to buying my usual supermarket own brand. Very disappointed.

Truly disgusting- nearly vomited 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 23rd January 2018 I grew up on birds eye fish fingers and fancied some as part of a weight loss diet. My husband went and bought a box of 28. 25 have just gone in the bin. The fish was almost grey in colour and the taste was ghastly. It was only after tasting these that I checked the box for ingredients. Made from pollock. Never again. These were amongst the most awful things I have ever eaten. WARNING: DO NOT GIVE THESE TO YOUR CHILDREN UNLESS YOU WANT TO PUT TGEM OFF FISH FOR LIFE.

What happened to these 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 25th September 2017 Something has happened here. Less in the box and quite frankly they taste absolutely awful, whatever cutback has been attempted has massively failed as I try another brand this week.

The crumb was thicker than the fish 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 23rd September 2017 These fish fingers contained the least fish I have ever seen in a fish finger. The crumb was thicker than the fish. I will not buy these again.

Shocking 1 stars Review from birdseye.co.uk 10th February 2017 I bought these and am absolutely shocked at how thin these fish fingers are. All coating and no fish is the way I would describe them.