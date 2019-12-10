Tesco Finest Hidden Clementine Christmas Pudding 400G
Product Description
- 9 Months matured by Christmas day, Christmas pudding with COURVOISIER® VS Cognac, with a hidden glacé clementine centre and topped with a glacé orange slice. Aged for deeper flavour. Infused with Cider, Amontillado Sherry and Ruby Port
- Infused with oak aged French brandy, with a bursting citrusy centre.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits [Raisins, Sultanas, Vostizza Currants], Glacé Clementine (10%) [Clementine, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Demerara Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], COURVOISIER® VS Cognac (6%), Glacé Orange Slice (5%) [Orange, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Brandy Soaked Glacé Cherries [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brandy, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Cider, Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil], Sherry, Almonds, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Pecan Nuts, Brandy, Humectant (Glycerol), Molasses, Orange Peel, Ruby Port, Single Cream (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Lemon Peel, Mixed Spice, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Fat.
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Leave in plastic basin and pierce film lid.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 40 seconds (900W).
Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Steam
Instructions: Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 1 hour, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer packaging.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove cherry stones, some may remain.Warning: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of nut shell.Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pudding (100g)
|1/4 of a pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1394kJ / 330kcal
|1394kJ / 330kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|61.8g
|61.8g
|Sugars
|45.4g
|45.4g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|3.1g
|Protein
|3.5g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
