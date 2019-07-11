By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Airwick Air Freshener Pure Freshmatic Refill Mango 250Ml

Airwick Air Freshener Pure Freshmatic Refill Mango 250Ml
£ 3.00
£12.00/litre

Product Description

  • Pure Freshmatic Island Mango
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Air Wick Freshmatic Autospray neutralises odours and diffuses a fresh fragrance in your home with no added water. Let your mind drift away and enjoy the breathtaking views from Maui Beach. Watch the sparkling waves break as the tropical blend of juicy mangoes and fresh peach linger in the air.
  • Lasts up to 60 days*
  • *based on lowest fragrance intensity setting
  • Neutralises odours without wet spray fall out
  • No added water
  • Continuous freshness
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Only recommended for use with Air Wick gadgets. Before inserting this aerosol refill check that your automatic device switch is in the off position. Direct the device away from the face before switching on. When it is switch on, the device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. For safety reasons, follow carefully the directions for use supplied with your Freshmatic device.

Warnings

  • AIR WICK Pure Freshmatic Island Mango. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container - May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children and pets. If medical advise is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do so - continue rinsing. Use only as directed. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Do not breathe aerosol. Use in well ventilated areas. Contains Linalool. May produce an allergenic reaction.
  • DANGER
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
The exotic smell made me feel Like I'm on holiday

5 stars

The smell lingered 'pleasant.Had quite a few people ask what it was and they have now brought the product. I would now buy no other.

