By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Day2 Dry Wash Original Clothes Spray 200Ml

2(1)Write a review
Day2 Dry Wash Original Clothes Spray 200Ml
£ 7.50
£37.50/litre
  • Day2 Original Dry Wash Clothes Spray gives your clothes a second life, whenever you need it.
  • Day2 Original Dry Wash is so much more than a fabric refresh spray, as it removes odours, gives your clothes an instant iron effect, and makes clothes feel as though they have just been washed.
  • Day2 Dry Wash Spray provides a long lasting, subtle fragrance on your garments, leaving you feeling confident all day long. Day2 can remove odours from hard to wash fabrics, and restore that just-washed softness.
  • Forget hand washing, going to the dry cleaner or using the quick wash setting, Day2 Dry Wash Spray gives you that just-washed feeling in minutes.
  • Why just mask odour and hide creases when you can eliminate both in minutes? Our instant iron effect might seem like magic, but its powered by science. Some sprays are just perfume and water – your clothes might smell refreshed, but it’s only surface dressing. These little wonders stiffen fabrics and keep them looking freshly-pressed. Goodbye wrinkles!
  • Whether you’ve just come out of the gym, packing for a business trip or a weekend away, Day2 Dry Wash will be able to reset your clothes to just-washed whenever you need it.
  • Some people call Day2 a dry shampoo for clothes or bottled dry cleaning, but whatever you call it, don’t get caught without it.
  • Day2 Original Dry Wash Clothes Spray 200ml helps you to get more wear out of your clothes. Go from just-worn to just-washed in 15 minutes.
  • Day2 Original - revive your worn clothes to looking, feeling, and smelling just-washed. No machine or hand-wash necessary.
  • Remove creases and restore shape & softness with our innovative ‘instant iron’ effect.
  • Removes odours with the latest malodour technology, so that you can feel more confident.
  • Get more wear from your clothes in between washes and visits to the dry cleaner.
  • Much more than a fabric refresh spray - Day2 uses the latest innovations to reset your clothes to ‘just-washed’ in minutes.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

<5% Non-ionic Surfactant, <5% Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Benzisothiazolinone. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction

Storage

null

Produce of

Belgium

Warnings

  • Pressurized container: may burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from sparks/open flames/ hot surfaces - no smoking. Protect from sunlight. Do not inhale. Do not inhale. Keep out of reach of children. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Pressurized container: may burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from sparks/open flames/ hot surfaces - no smoking. Protect from sunlight. Do not inhale. Do not inhale. Keep out of reach of children. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheaper alternatives available...

2 stars

Extremely expensive and I dont really understand how it's any different to the Fabric Refreshers? Smells nice though

Usually bought next

Tada! Crease & Odour Remover 185Ml

£ 3.50
£18.92/litre

Tesco Ambience Golden Topaz Tumble Dryer Sheet 40S

£ 1.25
£3.13/100sheet

Tesco Spring Fresh Tumble Dryer Sheets 40S

£ 1.25
£3.13/100sheet

Tesco Fabric Freshener 500Ml

£ 1.25
£2.50/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here