Tesco Chunky White Chocolate Cookies 200G

Not at all 'more-isn', no will power required.
Didn't think much to these at all, no chocolatey taste and the biscuit is hard and not very buttery. Prefer Fox's.
Disappointingly full of milk chocolate chips
These have too many milk chocolate chips in them, it distorts the taste of the white chocolate to such an extent it may as well not be there. Poor execution indeed. I expected them to have only white chocolate in them, like other white chocolate chip cookies are. I wouldn't buy them again sadly. Expensive bird food