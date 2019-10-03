By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chunky White Chocolate Cookies 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
One cookie
  • Energy414kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2049kJ / 489kcal

Product Description

  • 10 cookies with white chocolate chunks.
  • CRUMBLY AND SWEET Packed with white chocolate chunks and baked to a golden crunch. Our bakers have been baking biscuits in Britain for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate Chunks (33%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Oatmeal, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2049kJ / 489kcal414kJ / 99kcal
Fat22.7g4.6g
Saturates11.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate63.6g12.8g
Sugars36.8g7.4g
Fibre2.0g0.4g
Protein6.5g1.3g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Not at all 'more-isn', no will power required.

2 stars

Didn't think much to these at all, no chocolatey taste and the biscuit is hard and not very buttery. Prefer Fox's.

Disappointingly full of milk chocolate chips

2 stars

These have too many milk chocolate chips in them, it distorts the taste of the white chocolate to such an extent it may as well not be there. Poor execution indeed. I expected them to have only white chocolate in them, like other white chocolate chip cookies are. I wouldn't buy them again sadly. Expensive bird food

