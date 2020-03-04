Glade Automatic Spray Sandalwood & Jasmine Set

- Customise your home air freshening experience with Glade Automatic Spray. This portable, battery-operated unit allows you to add home fragrance from any of your favourite Glade Automatic Spray Refills, including Sensual Sandalwood & Jasmine, anywhere in your home, and its design complements the decor of any room. Adjust automatic room fragrance bursts with three different time settings or press the boost button for a fresh burst of auto air freshener at any time, and use the easy-open latch to change out refills.
- This room spray fragrance combines mixed notes of soft jasmine and smooth sandalwood to spread comfort and peace
- New, completely re-designed battery-operated Glade Automatic Spray Holder provides up to 60 days of automatic freshness
- Glade Automatic Air Freshener provides a fresh burst every 9, 18 or 36 minutes
- Contains: 1 Glade automatic holder, 2 AA batteries and 1 Glade automatic refill
Preparation and Usage
- Set timer: choose 1 of 3 settings (9,18 or 36 min) to select how often you would like your fragrance. Press the button on the back for an extra burst of freshness anytime you want it. Lasts up to 60 Days based on 36 min setting. Insert correctly (+/-). Do not re-charge. Do not open battery or dispose in fire. May explode, leak or cause damage. Use "AA" battery only.
Warnings
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Contains: Benzyl salicylate; Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction. Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking. Use only in well-ventilated areas. Store in a cool, dry place. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Important: Keep unit pointed away from face at all times. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
269ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
- Flammable
