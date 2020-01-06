Cathedral City Snackbar Mature Cheddar 24G
Product Description
- Cheddar Cheese.
- Smooth and mellow Cathedral City Snack Bar Original Cheese
- Mature Cheddar Snack Bar with the distinctive smooth, creamy taste of Cathedral City. A great snack for cheese lovers, with 100 calories per bar* and high in protein. It's ideal for a delicious on-the-go snack you can feel good about, or a tasty addition to your lunchbox. Enjoy straight from the fridge. Contains milk.
- - High in protein and a source of calcium
- - 100% natural cheddar
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
- - Made in Great Britain using British milk
- *414kJ per bar, 1725 kJ / 416kcal per 100g
- Up and down the country, sitting splendidly in a sandwich or bubbling beautifully on toast, there's nothing quite like Cathedral City. That's because our award winning Cornish creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create our distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Which is why we're proud to be The Nation's Favourite.
- All of our milk is 100% British and sourced from around 350 local dairy farmers in the South West, the heart of England's richest milk fields.
- Join us on Facebook/CathedralCity
- Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey. Red Tractor Assured.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Pack size: 24g
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy straight from the fridge.
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
- Cathedral City Careline 0800 783 7281
24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g)
|Energy
|1725kJ /416kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|of which saturates
|21.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
|Calcium
|739mg (92% RI)
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
