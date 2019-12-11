By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mcvitie's Jaffa Cake Nibbles 100G

2(1)Write a review
Mcvitie's Jaffa Cake Nibbles 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Each serving (25g) contains
  • Energy454 kJ 108 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Sponge Cake Balls with an Orangey Centre Coated with Dark and Milk Chocolate
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • A zesty orange centre and light sponge, coated in delicious milk and dark chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Plain Chocolate (21%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin E476), Natural Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (21%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Fructose, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Oligofructose, Dextrose, Water, Wheat Dextrin, Starch, Vegetable Fibre, Concentrated Orange Juice (4% Orange Juice Equivalent), Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Polydextrose), Dried Whole Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Tartaric Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Natural Orange Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene), Emulsifier (E472e), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Stabiliser (Calcium Citrate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for...parties...on the go...sharing on movie night

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 4

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee:
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm)
  • UK 0800 456 1372
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (25g)
Energy (kJ)1814454
(kcal)433108
Fat 16.4g4.1g
of which Saturates 9.3g2.3g
Carbohydrate 66.0g16.5g
of which Sugars 36.3g9.1g
Fibre 6.3g1.6g
Protein 4.8g1.2g
Salt 0.35g0.09g
Typical number of servings per pack: 4--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

2 stars

Have always adored a jaffa Cakes but these are awful, not the same in sponginess or tang or chocolate taste.

Usually bought next

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G

£ 1.00
£0.84/100g

Offer

Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Triple Pack 30 Cakes

£ 2.50
£0.08/each

Cadbury Fingers Milk Chocolate Biscuits 138G

£ 1.00
£0.73/100g

Offer

Cadbury Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here