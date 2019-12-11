Mcvitie's Jaffa Cake Nibbles 100G

Tasteless
Have always adored a jaffa Cakes but these are awful, not the same in sponginess or tang or chocolate taste.
Plain Chocolate (21%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin E476), Natural Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (21%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerine), Fructose, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Oligofructose, Dextrose, Water, Wheat Dextrin, Starch, Vegetable Fibre, Concentrated Orange Juice (4% Orange Juice Equivalent), Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Polydextrose), Dried Whole Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Tartaric Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Natural Orange Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene), Emulsifier (E472e), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Stabiliser (Calcium Citrate)
Store in a cool, dry place.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1814
|454
|(kcal)
|433
|108
|Fat
|16.4g
|4.1g
|of which Saturates
|9.3g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|66.0g
|16.5g
|of which Sugars
|36.3g
|9.1g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|1.6g
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.09g
