Tropicana Essentials Immune 750Ml
Offer
- Energy245kJ 57kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars11g12%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 163 kJ
Product Description
- Blend of Orange, Carrot, Pineapple & Ginger Juices
- - A delicious Tropicana blend of orange, carrot, pineapple, lemon and ginger
- - Bursting with fruity flavours and a touch of ginger, Tropicana Essentials helps to support your immune system
- - A tasty source of vitamins A and C, which help to support a normal immune system
- - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
- - Rise and shine with a glass of Tropicana at breakfast
- 1 of 5 daily fruit & veg servings
- Pack size: 750ml
- Vitamins A and C to help support a normal immune system
Information
Ingredients
Orange Juice (61%), Carrot Puree (20%), Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice (0.3%)
Storage
Keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening.For best before, see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Separation is natural. Shake well before serving.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
Return to
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- PepsiCo Ireland Food and Beverages UC,
- Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK 0800 032 4460
- ROI 1800 509 408
- tropicana.co.uk
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml (%*)
|Per 150ml2 (%*)
|Energy
|163 kJ
|245 kJ
|-
|38 kcal
|57 kcal (3 %)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|13g
|of which sugars1
|7.4g
|11g (12%)
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin A
|160µg (20%)
|240µg (30%)
|Vitamin C
|26mg (33%)
|39mg (49%)
|1Contains only naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|2Average serving. This bottle contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019