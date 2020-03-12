Vanish Gold Oxi Action Stain Remover 750 Ml

I was disappointed in this product...I prefer the 3 stars A Tesco Customer12th March 2020 I was disappointed in this product...I prefer the powder as it removes the stains better. Report

Nice scent. 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 17th February 2020 Perhaps my washing just isn’t stained enough to see a difference? I can’t say it shifted road filth from cycling gear any more than regular Landry detergent does but everything comes out smelling a bit fresher. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Stain Remover 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 22nd January 2020 Great for getting stains out of so many of my kids clothes. Just throw it in the wash with everything for a quick stain removal. Tougher stains need a bit more work but pre treating and rubbing into the fabric helps break it down before washing it out really easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on label 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 18th January 2020 I often use stain removers but go for the powder type. I was very impressed at the thickness and small amount needed. I also found it impressive as poured onto the stain before washing, and actually left for several hours, dried stain removed easily. It is definately worth it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VANISH GOLD GEL IS THE NUMBER 1 STAIN REMOVER 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 15th January 2020 Vanish Gold Stain Remover Gel Oxi Action is very fast active & removes stains in just 30 seconds + it has an amazing scent. This versatile product can be used in wash, pre-treat & soak with only 1 dose per wash for colours & white fabrics resulting with brilliant results safely & effectively. This super-boosted Gel can removes around 100 stains & even body marks. Absolutely love this product as it is the Number 1 Stain Remover. Highly Recommended & definitely 5 Stars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok but not great 2 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 14th January 2020 I used this product on a number of different fabrics with dried in fresh stains marks from mud and also children's paints. The strain remover did lift the mud from the synthetic gym shorts easily and the heads as well as the children's paint from a light pink T-Shirt. Intricateness it was unable to lift the mud stains completely from a pair of white socks, leaving light brown spots behind. To be honest I'm not sure the stain remover made any extra difference than just using my ordinary detergent. The bottle itself is Shri fatty difficult to handle as when I was trying to tip the stain remover into the measuring lid the bottle kept slipping in my hand, it may have been better to design the bottle with a handle to hold like many other detergents. An ok product but not great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 12th January 2020 As a mother of two children below 7 I'm used to throwing stained clothing away. This product has really helped lifting the orange stains that regularly come back on their white school polo shirts. I like the convenience of an in wash gel too, just being it all in, minimum effort! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective product 4 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 12th January 2020 I was dubious as to how this would work as I usually treat stains directly with a spray but found it was easy to pour into the washing machine drawer despite its gel like consistency and all the clothes came out clean and stain free. It removed black marker pen and chocolate icecream with ease. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant! 5 stars Review from vanish.co.uk 11th January 2020 I got 2 sons, 3 and 6 yo. I know everything about stains so far. Every day battles and few I lost . Been using powder vanish for many years . It does work good , but when I need to soak specific stain it's pretty uncomfortable as need to wet the spot and rub powder . Unfortunately it's a messy activity. Powder all over laundry. So first I tried liquid vanish for whites and was surprised with results then got gold for colour and it does work very well! Absolutely brilliant for spots . Just rub a bit in the stain , put in washing machine and add some in . Dissolved everything without damaging material and no colour lost. Would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]