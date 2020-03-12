By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vanish Gold Oxi Action Stain Remover 750 Ml

4.5(21)Write a review
image 1 of Vanish Gold Oxi Action Stain Remover 750 Ml
£ 6.00
£8.00/litre

Product Description

  • For ingredients information: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rb.com/responsibility
  • Gold Oxi Action Gel
  • Freshness booster
  • Perfume - provides a boost of scent
  • Unbeatable Stain Fighters
  • Hydrogen Peroxide - Releases Active Oxygen to lift out stains safely.
  • Anionic Surfactants & Non-Ionic Surfactants-Remove greasy stains safely.
  • Cleaning Boosters & Helpers
  • Stabilisers including Phosphonates- Maintains product efficacy during shelf life.
  • Safe on everyday fabrics*, colours and whites
  • *everyday fabrics like cotton and polyester
  • *Winner Laundry Additives Category. Survey of 10,601 People by Kantar
  • 1st time amazing stain removal
  • Colour safe
  • Our gold standard - gel fabric stain remover
  • Free from chlorine bleach
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

5 - 15%: Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5%: Perfume

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash
  • Add with your detergent:
  • For tough & dried-in stains x100ml
  • For normal stains x50ml
  • Dose detergent as normal
  • Just add one dose in every wash
  • Usage Advice:
  • Always follow washing instructions on garment or fabric label.
  • Before use, check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry.
  • After washing or treating garments with Vanish, dry away from sources of direct heat and direct sunlight.
  • When using Vanish to pre-treat, use lukewarm water.
  • For best results, it may be necessary to repeat parts of the process.
  • Do not use on garments requiring dry cleaning.
  • Do not use on any garment or rug made of leather.
  • Do not pour the product on any metallic parts of the garments (e.g. buttons, zips).
  • Do not expose pre-treated or soaked garments to sources of direct heat or direct sunlight before washing or rinsing thoroughly.
  • Do not leave the product to dry on garments (maximum 10 minutes contact time).
  • Do not expose product to direct sunlight.

Warnings

  • VANISH GOLD OXI ACTION GEL
  • Contains: Hydrogen Peroxide, Sodium C10-13 Alkyl Benzenesulfonate, Alcohols, C12-14, ethoxylated. Causes serious eye damage.
  • Causes skin irritation. May be corrosive to metals. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wear eye protection. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. Keep only in the original packaging. If in contact with skin whitening may occur, do not be alarmed. The whitening effect is temporary and reversible. In case of splashing, rinse immediately with plenty of water. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended. Keep away from direct sunlight. Do not mix with other products.
  • DANGER

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 7697079
  • ROI: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 01 661 7318
  • www.vanish.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

DANGER VANISH GOLD OXI ACTION GEL Contains: Hydrogen Peroxide, Sodium C10-13 Alkyl Benzenesulfonate, Alcohols, C12-14, ethoxylated. Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. May be corrosive to metals. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wear eye protection. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a doctor. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. Keep only in the original packaging. If in contact with skin whitening may occur, do not be alarmed. The whitening effect is temporary and reversible. In case of splashing, rinse immediately with plenty of water. For sensitive skin, the use of gloves is recommended. Keep away from direct sunlight. Do not mix with other products. DANGER

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

21 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I was disappointed in this product...I prefer the

3 stars

I was disappointed in this product...I prefer the powder as it removes the stains better.

Nice scent.

4 stars

Perhaps my washing just isn’t stained enough to see a difference? I can’t say it shifted road filth from cycling gear any more than regular Landry detergent does but everything comes out smelling a bit fresher. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Stain Remover

5 stars

Great for getting stains out of so many of my kids clothes. Just throw it in the wash with everything for a quick stain removal. Tougher stains need a bit more work but pre treating and rubbing into the fabric helps break it down before washing it out really easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on label

5 stars

I often use stain removers but go for the powder type. I was very impressed at the thickness and small amount needed. I also found it impressive as poured onto the stain before washing, and actually left for several hours, dried stain removed easily. It is definately worth it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

VANISH GOLD GEL IS THE NUMBER 1 STAIN REMOVER

5 stars

Vanish Gold Stain Remover Gel Oxi Action is very fast active & removes stains in just 30 seconds + it has an amazing scent. This versatile product can be used in wash, pre-treat & soak with only 1 dose per wash for colours & white fabrics resulting with brilliant results safely & effectively. This super-boosted Gel can removes around 100 stains & even body marks. Absolutely love this product as it is the Number 1 Stain Remover. Highly Recommended & definitely 5 Stars. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok but not great

2 stars

I used this product on a number of different fabrics with dried in fresh stains marks from mud and also children's paints. The strain remover did lift the mud from the synthetic gym shorts easily and the heads as well as the children's paint from a light pink T-Shirt. Intricateness it was unable to lift the mud stains completely from a pair of white socks, leaving light brown spots behind. To be honest I'm not sure the stain remover made any extra difference than just using my ordinary detergent. The bottle itself is Shri fatty difficult to handle as when I was trying to tip the stain remover into the measuring lid the bottle kept slipping in my hand, it may have been better to design the bottle with a handle to hold like many other detergents. An ok product but not great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

5 stars

As a mother of two children below 7 I'm used to throwing stained clothing away. This product has really helped lifting the orange stains that regularly come back on their white school polo shirts. I like the convenience of an in wash gel too, just being it all in, minimum effort! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Effective product

4 stars

I was dubious as to how this would work as I usually treat stains directly with a spray but found it was easy to pour into the washing machine drawer despite its gel like consistency and all the clothes came out clean and stain free. It removed black marker pen and chocolate icecream with ease. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant!

5 stars

I got 2 sons, 3 and 6 yo. I know everything about stains so far. Every day battles and few I lost . Been using powder vanish for many years . It does work good , but when I need to soak specific stain it's pretty uncomfortable as need to wet the spot and rub powder . Unfortunately it's a messy activity. Powder all over laundry. So first I tried liquid vanish for whites and was surprised with results then got gold for colour and it does work very well! Absolutely brilliant for spots . Just rub a bit in the stain , put in washing machine and add some in . Dissolved everything without damaging material and no colour lost. Would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stuff

5 stars

I have used Vanish products for the last few years and decided I would try the gel instead of the liquid. I was suprised by how much quicker the product works and I have found you dont need to use as much therefore the bottle lasts longer. The results are better than normal and I wouldn't use anything else going forward. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Vanish Gold Oxi Action Stain Remover 1425Ml

£ 6.00
£4.22/litre

Offer

Mr Muscle Max Gel Unblocker 1000Ml

£ 3.00
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Mr Muscle Max Gel Unblocker 2 X 1000Ml

£ 7.00
£0.35/100ml

Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 114 Washes 4L

£ 4.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here