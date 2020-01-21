By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calgon Antibacterial Hygiene Plus Gel 750 Ml

Calgon Antibacterial Hygiene Plus Gel 750 Ml
£ 5.00
£6.67/litre

Product Description

  • Anti-Bacterial Gel
  • For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Less limescale = Less energy consumption
  • www.rb.com/responsibility/
  • For more info visit www.calgon.co.uk
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • Discover new Calgon Anti-Bacterial Gel.
  • The first Calgon Limescale prevention gel that combines outstanding protection from limescale, residue and odours with Anti-Bacterial ingredients to eliminate 99.9% bacteria in your machine.
  • Daily Protection: Use in every wash for outstanding limescale protection. Its neutralising action protects all vital parts against limescale, residue and odours.
  • Kills 99.9% bacteria*
  • Anti-Bacterial Protection: Use once a month in an empty wash* to eliminate 99.9% bacteria, for a hygienically clean washing machine.
  • * In an empty wash
  • No 1 recommended by leading washing machine manufacturers
  • Hotpoint, Indesit, Whirlpool, Bosch, Siemens
  • 15 1 washes
  • 1 Based on hard water areas
  • Limescale + residue + odours
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

<5% Polycarboxylates, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectants, Perfume, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Per 100g contains 1g Benzalkonium Chloride, Surfactants, Polymers, Builders, Perfume, Dye and Water up to 100gr

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Protection: 1 dose = 50ml
  • 1 cap = Medium and Hard Water
  • 1 cap + 2/3 = Very Hard Water
  • Anti-Bacterial Protection: 2 caps 40°C
  • Use Calgon Anti-Bacterial Gel in Every Wash in addition to your usual detergent.
  • Pour Calgon in the detergent tray. Use the lowest recommended dose for your detergent in soft water. Suitable for all types of clothing.
  • Use every month or after 15 washes. Add the recommended number of caps and run in an empty cycle.

Number of uses

15 Washes

Warnings

  • CALGON Anti-Bacterial Gel
  • Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. Dispose of contents and container in accordance with all applicable Regulations.
  • WARNING

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079

Net Contents

750ml

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING CALGON Anti-Bacterial Gel Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. IF SWALLOWED: Call a doctor if you feel unwell. Dispose of contents and container in accordance with all applicable Regulations. WARNING

Great idea!

5 stars

I never think about cleaning my washing machine using gel until i come across this product, this gel can help my washing machine keep in a good condition and fresh smell. For the antibacterial function, i believe it does the job, but I have no data to prove that is work. But overall, I am happy with the performance! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

I have had a new washing machine recently and keen to try an keep it in tip top condition. I used it in every wash and eas pleasently surprise just how it worked. I often get that smell after not using the washing machine for a few day but using this no horrible odour, will definitely use this and none of the waste with individual wrapped products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

Product is easy to use and apply with good instructions, good lather of cream and absorbed well whilst using , cut thought crease and burnt on dirt from the oven leaving my household items looking like new [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Calgon

5 stars

I have never used this befor and was reconmended it the smell is amazing and hopefully it will leave my machein lime scale free and working for a long time have reconmended to family members also and ftrinds [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh look

4 stars

I got the Calgon gel for my washing machine I heard it’s good. The size colour and packaging looks lovely. You can use it with your detergent in every wash and it is supposed to keep your machine bacteria free. Once I opened it i can smell fresh scent, easy to open the lid has measurement inside you pour and add in with your detergent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells clean

5 stars

Been using this for a few days in the washer, really easy to use and my washing machine smells fresher I have a lot of animals and constantly washing beds and blankets, nice to know it’s cleaning my washing machine and getting rid of all the bacteria [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

