Calgon Antibacterial Hygiene Plus Gel 750 Ml

Great idea!
I never think about cleaning my washing machine using gel until i come across this product, this gel can help my washing machine keep in a good condition and fresh smell. For the antibacterial function, i believe it does the job, but I have no data to prove that is work. But overall, I am happy with the performance! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent
I have had a new washing machine recently and keen to try an keep it in tip top condition. I used it in every wash and eas pleasently surprise just how it worked. I often get that smell after not using the washing machine for a few day but using this no horrible odour, will definitely use this and none of the waste with individual wrapped products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Product is easy to use and apply with good instructions, good lather of cream and absorbed well whilst using , cut thought crease and burnt on dirt from the oven leaving my household items looking like new [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Calgon
I have never used this befor and was reconmended it the smell is amazing and hopefully it will leave my machein lime scale free and working for a long time have reconmended to family members also and ftrinds [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fresh look
I got the Calgon gel for my washing machine I heard it’s good. The size colour and packaging looks lovely. You can use it with your detergent in every wash and it is supposed to keep your machine bacteria free. Once I opened it i can smell fresh scent, easy to open the lid has measurement inside you pour and add in with your detergent [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells clean
Been using this for a few days in the washer, really easy to use and my washing machine smells fresher I have a lot of animals and constantly washing beds and blankets, nice to know it’s cleaning my washing machine and getting rid of all the bacteria [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]