Ecover Zero Non Biological Laundry Liquid 1.5L

Great liquid
Use this nearly all the time ( exceptions sometimes use bio liquid) , use it for wool and silk too. Good stuff well worth the money too
15-30%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, 5-15%: Anionic Surfactants, Soap, Other: Water, Alcohol Denat, Sodium Citrate, Glycerin, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Polypropylene Terephthalate, Citric Acid
Produced in EU
42 Washes
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
1.5l ℮
WARNING ECOVER ZERO NON-BIO LAUNDRY LIQUID Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. WARNING: CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION The suitability of this product for people with serious skin conditions cannot be guaranteed. If you suffer with unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice.
