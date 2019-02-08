By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ecover Zero Non Biological Laundry Liquid 1.5L

5(1)Write a review
Ecover Zero Non Biological Laundry Liquid 1.5L
£ 9.00
£6.00/litre

Product Description

  • Non-Bio Laundry Liquid
  • Join our Clean World Revolution
  • Clean Ingredients: With renewable plant-based, biodegradable ingredients. Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin.
  • Clean Bottle: This bottle is made of at least 25% post-consumer recycled plastic and is easily recyclable.
  • Clean Business: As a proud B Corporation, we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more please visit www.ecover.com/b-corp
  • Find out more about our Clean choices at ecover.com
  • Let's talk Clean: 03451302230, hello@ecover.com, Facebook @EcoverUK, Instagram @Ecover_UK
  • Let us know how you live clean by using #LETSLIVECLEAN
  • 0% fragrance
  • 0% colouring
  • British allergy foundation, allergy UK Seal of Approval
  • Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies
  • Cruelty-Free International
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

15-30%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, 5-15%: Anionic Surfactants, Soap, Other: Water, Alcohol Denat, Sodium Citrate, Glycerin, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Polypropylene Terephthalate, Citric Acid

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions: Suitable for whites and colourfast colours. Pour into dispenser drawer. Always follow label and machine instructions. If you are prone to skin allergies remember to wear gloves when hand washing. Not suitable for wool & silk, for these items use Ecover Zero Wool & Delicates Laundry Liquid.
  • See pack for full dosage instructions

Number of uses

42 Washes

Warnings

  • ECOVER ZERO NON-BIO LAUNDRY LIQUID
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • WARNING: CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION
  • The suitability of this product for people with serious skin conditions cannot be guaranteed.
  • If you suffer with unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING ECOVER ZERO NON-BIO LAUNDRY LIQUID Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. WARNING: CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION The suitability of this product for people with serious skin conditions cannot be guaranteed. If you suffer with unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great liquid

5 stars

Use this nearly all the time ( exceptions sometimes use bio liquid) , use it for wool and silk too. Good stuff well worth the money too

Usually bought next

Ecover Non-Bio. Concentrated Laundry Liquid 1.5Ltr 42W

£ 9.00
£6.00/litre

Ecover Softener Apple Blossom & Almond 50W 1.5L

£ 4.00
£2.67/litre

Ecover Dishwasher Tabs All In One 22S 440G

£ 7.00
£0.32/each

Ecover Zero Wool & Delicate Laundry Liquid 1L

£ 4.00
£4.00/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here