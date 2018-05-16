By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easter Ring Doughnuts 12 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.25/each
One doughnut
  • Energy1086kJ 260kcal
    13%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1873kJ / 448kcal

Product Description

  • 12 ring doughnuts with a vanilla flavoured icing topped with coloured sugar strands.
  • A fluffy doughnut decorated with vanilla icing and sprinkles for a sweet finish.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Vanilla Flavoured Icing (12%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring], Coloured Sugar Strands (6%) [Icing Sugar, Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifiers (Rapeseed Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Acacia, Shellac), Colours (Beetroot, Lutein, Curcumin), Sugar, Potato Starch, Spirulina Concentrate], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya

Net Contents

12 x Doughnuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (58g)
Energy1873kJ / 448kcal1086kJ / 260kcal
Fat24.6g14.3g
Saturates12.3g7.1g
Carbohydrate51.1g29.6g
Sugars15.3g8.9g
Fibre1.0g0.6g
Protein5.1g2.9g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

