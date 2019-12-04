By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whole Earth Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter 340G

Whole Earth Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter 340G
£ 3.00
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy Dark Roasted Peanut Butter with No Added Sugar
  • Absolutely no added sugar*
  • *Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Our carefully selected peanuts are slowly roasted for a richer, more intense flavour.
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Down-to-earth goodness
  • A source of fibre and protein
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 340g
  • A source of fibre and protein

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (97%), Sustainable Palm Oil, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Once opened, store in a cool, dry place and eat by the best before date. Do not refrigerate.Best before date - see base of jar.

Produce of

Made in the UK with ingredients from various countries

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try spreading on crisp, sweet apples or delicious dates?

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • 2 River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • 0345 602 1519
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • wholeearthfoods.com

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2463 kJ
-594 kcal
Fat 46.3g
of which saturates 7.9g
Carbohydrate 10.3g
of which sugars 4.9g
Fibre 8.3g
Protein 28.9g
Salt 1.0g

