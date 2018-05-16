Mr Muscle Platinum Kitchen Citrus 750Ml

- Mr Muscle® Platinum Kitchen is tough on grease and gentler on you. Its new powerful antibacterial spray formula removes 100% of grease and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria with no harsh smells. This multi purpose cleaner for your kitchen easily removes grease and grime from many kitchen surfaces, including cooker hoods and range tops, microwaves, water tanks, walls, working surfaces, cabinets and floors. This formula allows you to either clean by spraying, rinsing and wiping, or disinfect by pre-cleaning, spraying and wiping. Equipped with an adjustable nozzle, this grease and stain remover is formulated to cut through grime at any angle, horizontal or vertical.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- The kitchen cleaner that removes 100% of grease
- No harsh smell
- Leaves surfaces sparkling clean
- This Mr Muscle® stain remover for your kitchen disinfects your surfaces by killing 99;9% of viruses and bacteria
- Kitchen spray that cleans off tough dirt, grease, and oil layer on range hoods and gas cookers
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
contains: < 5% amphoteric surfactants; non-ionic surfactants; also contains: disinfectants; perfume; limonene
Preparation and Usage
- Dual Nozzle: Open the spray cap to clean horizontal surfaces. Close the spray cap to create foaming action for use on vertical surfaces. Turn nozzle from “STOP” to “SPRAY” position. TO CLEAN: Spray 20cm (6-8 inches) from surface until thoroughly covered. For tough jobs, let stand several minutes before wiping. No need to rinse. TO DISINFECT*: Ensure flap is open for spray mode. Spray 20cm (6-8 inches) from surface until thoroughly wet. Let surface stand wet for 5 minutes and wipe. Can be used on all types of kitchen surfaces: worktops, appliances, sinks, range tops, ovens, walls, working surfaces, cabinets, bins and floors. Unplug electrical appliances before using. Spot test all other surfaces in an inconspicuous area.
Warnings
- Active Ingredient: Quaternary ammonium compounds, benzyl-C12-16-alkydimethyl, chlorides 0.264% (0.264g/100g). Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Do not breathe spray. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Use only in well-ventilated areas.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Safety information
