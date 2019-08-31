Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass 750Ml

Amazing 5 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 31st August 2019 I have used previous products to clean my windows, even just soapy water...... this made more mess than enough! The mr muscle is so quick and easy to use I had windows and mirrors cleaned in half the time! The only thing I didn't like was the smell it was very strong!! I would definitely buy this again and would also recommend to friends and family!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Streak free 5 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 29th August 2019 Used this on all my windows and glass units don't need loads of the product and leaves my windows and glass smear free. I have a lot of mirrored furniture and this was perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spray the grease away 4 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 29th August 2019 I used Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass cleaner for various glass items around my house including my mirrors (bedroom and bathroom) and my windows. I even used it on my spectacles. It smells lovely and leaves everything with a lovely streak free shine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I would definitely purchase this! 5 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 29th August 2019 I have been trying out the Mr. Muscle Platinum Window & Glass cleaner for a few weeks now and overall I am impressed. I have used it on glass topped bedside tables, chrome radiators and mirrors and it has left them clean and streak free! There's nothing more annoying than having streaky mirrors that take time and repetitive cleaning to avoid smears and I'm impressed that the Mr. Muscle Platinum Window & Glass cleaner dries within seconds and without any streaks! I have been using this along with a microfibre cloth and the duo works wonders! The bottle and spray nozzle are great quality too and feel robust. I'm also intrigued buy and try out other Mr. Muscle's 'Platinum' products too! I would definitely recommend people to try it and I will be purchasing it once I have ran out, fingers crossed it may be on offer too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mr muscle streak free 5 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 28th August 2019 Really good effective cleaner it leaves no streaks or watermarks and leaves my tiles gleaming, the trigger spray is really good as you get really good coverage and range from each spray [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what you need it to well 5 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 28th August 2019 I'm always reluctant to buy window and glass cleaners as those I've used in the past have always left smears and I've found the best way is just a damp cloth in circle motions. I used this on the living room inside window as we have a dog that likes to look out and thus leaves us pawprints and nose prints daily. It brought those off not a problem and while I still used a cloth/ kitchen roll in small circular motions this worked really well with no visible smearing at all and no need for a second go over. I since used it on the kitchen window also which has splash marks being literally just behind the sink and again it worked a treat and am thinking of using it on the car interior windows when we next have a dry and sunny day where I'm motivated. While I'm still not sure if I'd commit to buying this or any window and glass cleaner for my own personal reasons I would certainly consider this one if I did. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product - Great Spray Nozzle 5 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 26th August 2019 Great product, it leaves no streaks or watermarks and the trigger spray is of high quality so you get really good coverage from each spray. It's great for windows but is also great for cleaning inside/outside of shower glass and I also used it on the chrome fixtures and taps etc and it worked great for keeping the watermarks at bay. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Buy it! 5* 5 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 23rd August 2019 I was a little sceptical about a window and glass cleaner... how good can it be? Nothing has ever beaten glass cleaner and newspaper in 30 years... Well, thank goodness I got it and YES, I cannot wait to use it again! I planned to test it on a couple of windows but ended up doing the whole of the downstairs I was that impressed. My main point has to be the lack of streaks - streak free infact WITHOUT newspaper, I just used the spray and some kitchen roll, the finish is amazing and I find myself sat here looking for streaks that don't exist! The spray trigger was easy to use and there is an on/off twist feature too. There was a good spray in that it wasnt too sparse nor heavy on product. All in all, this is a fab little product and i'll definitely Be buying again! 5* [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's ok! 3 stars Review from mrmuscleclean.com 23rd August 2019 Yes it cleans windows well, but I wouldn't say it cleans windows any better than white vinegar which is what I normally use. I wouldn't be converted to buy this product as it took a lot more work to clean the windows to get them to dry streak free. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]