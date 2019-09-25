Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Shine 750Ml

Use on our shower every day and it keeps it our sh
Use on our shower every day and it keeps it our shower really clean .
Subtle but powerful
I was surprised at how impressive this product was. Although clear with a subtle fragrance, it was strong enough to remove stains and leave my tiles clean and streak free! Definitely a cupboard staple now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Satisfied
Works very well, also smells nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sparkling clean and streak free!
I have been using Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Spray for the last few weeks now and I would definitely recommend using this product as part of a weekly clean. It not only leaves the shower and bathroom sparkling clean, it it also streak free, smells divine and gets rid of tough staines and grime. The spray is perfect for not only the shower room but also the bathroom. It works well on all surfaces including chrome tables, porcelain shower tray, stainless steel and even the glass shower door. Amazing 10 out of 10 and will now be used as part of my weekly clean! It is definitely my new number one household cleaning product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
Doesn't have a strong bleach scent which is good but it actually works it's left my shower looking brand new after a few sprays would highly recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Showe shine!
Smells nice and clean leaves a lovely shine without smears. I would recommend a product Mrs Hinch would be proud of. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
5stars
Fantastic shower cleaning spray, works immediately, smell much better then another brand. Removing limescale in seconds. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Residue heaven
If you're into that tacky, cloudy look on your previously sparkling shower unit, then this is the product for you....... I'm not really feeling it though..... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great veryday Cleaner
Such a handy cleaner - just spray on after showering and leave! Have definitely noticed a cleaner shower without the need to do a deep clean as often as there is no build up of soap scum etc. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice smell
Has a nice smell,didn't really think it did much better than any other product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]