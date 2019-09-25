By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Shine 750Ml

4.5(50)Write a review
image 1 of Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Shine 750Ml
  • Mr Muscle® Shower Shine is a daily shower cleaner that helps to prevent and remove the build-up of limescale, soap scum, grout and grime on all surfaces in your shower. Keeping your shower cleaner for longer with this multi purpose cleaner could not be easier. Immediately after showering, just spray a light mist of Shower Shine over the wet surfaces, including the curtain and/or door. No scrubbing, rinsing or wiping are necessary. Mr Muscle® Shower Shine allows you to just spray and walk away, so you can clean less and live more.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • Mr Muscle® Platinum Shower Shine Spray cleans and prevents build-up of limescale, soap scum and grime
  • No scrubbing, rinsing or wiping necessary with this shower cleaner
  • More than just a shower screen cleaner, can be used on fibreglass, porcelain, chrome, tiles, glass, plastics, acrylics and shower curtains
  • Effective daily use cleaner for after every shower
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

contains: < 5% non-ionic surfactants; also contains: perfume; benzisothiazolinone

Preparation and Usage

  • Start with a clean shower. Immediately after showering, spray a light mist of Shower Shine over the wet surfaces including the curtain and/or door. Do not scrub, rinse or wipe off. Run the shower before entering to rinse the shower and bath floor. Always stand on a non-slip surface when in the shower or bath. Do not use on worn, damaged or cracked surfaces, gold-plated fittings, brass, natural marble, polished, painted or oiled wooden surfaces or resurfaced enamel. If in doubt, refer to manufacturer´s instructions.

Warnings

  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Do not breath spray. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Use only in well-ventilated areas. As with any household product avoid prolonged skin contact with this product.
  • Contains 1,2-benzisothiazol-3(2H)-one.
  • May produce an allergic reaction.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

50 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Use on our shower every day and it keeps it our sh

5 stars

Use on our shower every day and it keeps it our shower really clean .

Subtle but powerful

5 stars

I was surprised at how impressive this product was. Although clear with a subtle fragrance, it was strong enough to remove stains and leave my tiles clean and streak free! Definitely a cupboard staple now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Satisfied

5 stars

Works very well, also smells nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sparkling clean and streak free!

5 stars

I have been using Mr Muscle Platinum Shower Spray for the last few weeks now and I would definitely recommend using this product as part of a weekly clean. It not only leaves the shower and bathroom sparkling clean, it it also streak free, smells divine and gets rid of tough staines and grime. The spray is perfect for not only the shower room but also the bathroom. It works well on all surfaces including chrome tables, porcelain shower tray, stainless steel and even the glass shower door. Amazing 10 out of 10 and will now be used as part of my weekly clean! It is definitely my new number one household cleaning product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

Doesn't have a strong bleach scent which is good but it actually works it's left my shower looking brand new after a few sprays would highly recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Showe shine!

5 stars

Smells nice and clean leaves a lovely shine without smears. I would recommend a product Mrs Hinch would be proud of. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

5stars

5 stars

Fantastic shower cleaning spray, works immediately, smell much better then another brand. Removing limescale in seconds. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Residue heaven

1 stars

If you're into that tacky, cloudy look on your previously sparkling shower unit, then this is the product for you....... I'm not really feeling it though..... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great veryday Cleaner

4 stars

Such a handy cleaner - just spray on after showering and leave! Have definitely noticed a cleaner shower without the need to do a deep clean as often as there is no build up of soap scum etc. Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell

4 stars

Has a nice smell,didn't really think it did much better than any other product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

