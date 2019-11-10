By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bloo Fragrance Switch Lily & Apple Rim Block 50G

4(1)Write a review
Bloo Fragrance Switch Lily & Apple Rim Block 50G
£ 2.00
£40.00/kg

Product Description

  • Fragrance Switch Lily & Apple Toilet rim block
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • 4 Function Formula (with patented technology)
  • 1 Cleaning Foam - cleans the toilet with every flush.
  • 2 Anti-Limescale - formulation helps prevent limescale forming.
  • 3 Dirt Protection - helps to prevent resoiling.
  • 4 Extra Freshness gives a long lasting fresh scent in the bathroom.
  • Experience Bloo's innovative AquaActive Technology with 2 unique fragrances. Fresh apple scent when dry, flush to activate water lily scent.
  • New scent switch with every flush
  • When dry - floral apple
  • After flush - water lily
  • Aqua active technology
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Contains: >30%: Anionic Surfactants, 5-15%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Perfume (Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol)

Preparation and Usage

  • Hang the toilet block on the rim of the toilet.

Warnings

  • Bloo Fragrance Switch Lilly & Apple Toilet rim block 50 g
  • Warning: Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves/eye protection. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. Introduce fully emptied packaging into recycling/municipal waste stream.

Name and address

  • UK: Henkel Limited,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,
  • United Kingdom.

  • Consumer Advice:
  • consumer.response@henkel.com
  • www.henkel.co.uk
  • www.bloo.com
  • UK: Henkel Limited,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: 0845 4900176
  • IRL: Henkel Ireland Distribution Limited,

Net Contents

50g ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
WARNING Bloo Fragrance Switch Lilly & Apple Toilet rim block 50 g Warning: Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves/eye protection. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. Introduce fully emptied packaging into recycling/municipal waste stream.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

It smells great, not sure it's apple, and would li

4 stars

It smells great, not sure it's apple, and would like more bubbles.

