Cadbury Mini Eggs Pouch 385G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072 kJ
Product Description
- Solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.
- Join the Cadbury Egg Hunt
- Instructions
- First, take the mini bags from your Giant Pack of Cadbury Mini Eggs, along with your other favourite chocolate Easter treats!
- Hide the treats around your home, garden, or another fun location
- Prepare clues, and use them as markers to signpost the hidden treats to give your hunters a helping hand
- You could even spark more eggscitement with the addition of your favourite Cadbury Easter Egg!
- ...Now let the hunt begin!
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Contains approx. 10 mini bags of Cadbury Mini Eggs
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 385g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Coco Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 10 bags per pack
Warnings
- CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bag (38.5 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2072 kJ
|798 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|494 kcal
|190 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|8.2 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|4.8 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|70 g
|27 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|69 g
|27 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.6 g
|-
|Protein
|4.2 g
|1.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.
