Cadbury Creme & Caramel Chocolate Eggs 474G

£ 3.95
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Eggs with Soft Fondant (47 %) and Caramel (47 %) Centres.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Creme Egg
  • 6 eggs per pack
  • Caramel Egg
  • 6 eggs per pack

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 474g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before: See Side or Base of Carton.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

474g ℮

  • Be Treatwise. Each 39 g contains
    • Energy791 kJ 189 kcal
      9%
    • Fat9.7 g
      14%
    • Saturates5.4 g
      27%
    • Sugars18 g
      20%
    • Salt0.15 g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2028 kJ

    Ingredients

    Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin), Salt, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer egg (39 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2028 kJ791 kJ8400 kJ /
    -485 kcal189 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 25 g9.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates 14 g5.4 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 60 g24 g260 g
    of which Sugars 46 g18 g90 g
    Fibre 1.1 g0.4 g-
    Protein 3.9 g1.5 g50 g
    Salt 0.39 g0.15 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Be Treatwise. Each 40 g contains
    • Energy743 kJ 177 kcal
      9%
    • Fat6.2 g
      9%
    • Saturates3.7 g
      19%
    • Sugars26 g
      29%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1857 kJ

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer egg (40 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 1857 kJ743 kJ8400 kJ /
    -442 kcal177 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 15 g6.2 g70 g
    of which Saturates 9.2 g3.7 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 72 g29 g260 g
    of which Sugars 65 g26 g90 g
    Fibre 1.1 g0.4 g-
    Protein 3.1 g1.2 g50 g
    Salt 0.15 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

