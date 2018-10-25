By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Egg 570G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Egg 570G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 12.00
£2.11/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with honeycombed granules (12 %) and three bars of milk chocolate with honeycombed centres (38 %).
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and honeycombed pieces.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1 portion = 6 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cadbury Crunchie bars.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1 portion = 9 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and honeycombed pieces.
  • 18 x 25 g portions per shell egg

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • With 3 Cadbury crunchie bars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 570g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

570g ℮

  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy543 kJ 130 kcal
      6%
    • Fat6.8 g
      10%
    • Saturates3.9 g
      20%
    • Sugars14 g
      16%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2171 kJ

    • With 3 Cadbury crunchie bars
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (25 g) *Reference Intakes
    Energy 2171 kJ543 kJ8400 kJ /
    -519 kcal130 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 27 g6.8 g70 g
    of which Saturates 16 g3.9 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 61 g15 g260 g
    of which Sugars 58 g14 g90 g
    Fibre 1.8 g0.5 g-
    Protein 6.4 g1.6 g50 g
    Salt 0.25 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 40 g contains
    • Energy782 kJ 186 kcal
      9%
    • Fat6.9 g
      10%
    • Saturates4.0 g
      20%
    • Sugars26 g
      29%
    • Salt0.29 g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955 kJ

    • With 3 Cadbury crunchie bars
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids: 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (40 g) *Reference Intakes
    Energy 1955 kJ782 kJ 8400 kJ /
    -465 kcal186 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 17 g6.9 g70 g
    of which Saturates 10 g4.0 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 74 g29 g260 g
    of which Sugars 65 g26 g90 g
    Fibre 1.3 g0.5 g-
    Protein 3.1 g1.2 g50 g
    Salt 0.72 g0.29 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Dairy Milk Extra Large Easter Egg 515G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£1.95/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Cadbury Daim Easter Egg 570G

£ 12.00
£2.11/100g

Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Egg 256G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£2.35/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Egg 274G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£2.19/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here