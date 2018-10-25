Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Egg 570G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with honeycombed granules (12 %) and three bars of milk chocolate with honeycombed centres (38 %).
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and honeycombed pieces.
- 1 portion = 6 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- 1 portion = 9 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- 18 x 25 g portions per shell egg
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Pack size: 570g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
570g ℮
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy543 kJ 130 kcal6%
- Fat6.8 g10%
- Saturates3.9 g20%
- Sugars14 g16%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2171 kJ
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Portion (25 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2171 kJ 543 kJ 8400 kJ / - 519 kcal 130 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 27 g 6.8 g 70 g of which Saturates 16 g 3.9 g 20 g Carbohydrate 61 g 15 g 260 g of which Sugars 58 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 1.8 g 0.5 g - Protein 6.4 g 1.6 g 50 g Salt 0.25 g 0.06 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 40 g contains
- Energy782 kJ 186 kcal9%
- Fat6.9 g10%
- Saturates4.0 g20%
- Sugars26 g29%
- Salt0.29 g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955 kJ
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Palm Oil, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids: 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Bar (40 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 1955 kJ 782 kJ 8400 kJ / - 465 kcal 186 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 17 g 6.9 g 70 g of which Saturates 10 g 4.0 g 20 g Carbohydrate 74 g 29 g 260 g of which Sugars 65 g 26 g 90 g Fibre 1.3 g 0.5 g - Protein 3.1 g 1.2 g 50 g Salt 0.72 g 0.29 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
