Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Egg & Mug 177G

Cup was cracked
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
177g ℮
Cadbury Mini Eggs. Choking Hazard: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2241 kJ
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1/4 shell (25 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2241 kJ
|560 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|537 kcal
|134 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|7.7 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|4.5 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|14 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|56 g
|14 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.1 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|7.3 g
|1.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072 kJ
Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 8 eggs (25 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2072 kJ
|518 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|494 kcal
|124 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|21 g
|5.4 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|3.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|70 g
|18 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|69 g
|17 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|4.2 g
|1.0 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.15 g
|0.04 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
