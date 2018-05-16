By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Egg 311G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Egg 311G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£1.93/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with three bars of milk chocolate with caramel centre (40 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk.
  • 7-8 portions per hollow shell egg

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 311g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

311g ℮

  • Each 45 g contains
    • Energy912 kJ 218 kcal
      11%
    • Fat11.0 g
      15%
    • Saturates6.1 g
      31%
    • Sugars24 g
      27%
    • Salt0.16 g
      3%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2027 kJ

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • 1 Large Easter egg
    • 3 Bars

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Salt, Sodium Carbonate, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (45 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2027 kJ912 kJ8400 kJ /
    -484 kcal218 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 23 g11.0 g70 g
    of which Saturates 14 g6.1 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 63 g28 g260 g
    of which Sugars 53 g24 g90 g
    Fibre 1.2 g0.6 g-
    Protein 4.7 g2.1 g50 g
    Salt 0.37 g0.16 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy560 kJ 134 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.7 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.5 g
      22%
    • Sugars14 g
      15%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2241 kJ

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    • Contains: Milk
    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2241 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ /
    -537 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 31 g7.7 g70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g4.5 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 56 g14 g260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g14 g90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.5 g-
    Protein 7.3 g1.8 g50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

