Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
  • Energy518 kJ 124 kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.4 g
    8%
  • Saturates3.1 g
    16%
  • Sugars17 g
    19%
  • Salt0.04 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072 kJ

Product Description

  • Solid milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Starches (Maize, Tapioca), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

3 - 4 portions per pack

Warnings

  • CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 8 eggs (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2072 kJ518 kJ8400 kJ
-494 kcal124 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 21 g5.4 g70 g
of which Saturates 13 g3.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 70 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars 69 g17 g90 g
Fibre 1.6 g0.4 g-
Protein 4.2 g1.0 g50 g
Salt 0.15 g0.04 g6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Safety information

CHOKING HAZARD: This product is Not suitable for children under 4.

