Cadbury Creme Egg Chocolate Egg 258G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with 2 milk chocolate eggs with soft fondant centres (47 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- 7-8 portions per hollow shell egg
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 258g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best Before See Base
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
258g ℮
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy560 kJ 134 kcal7%
- Fat7.7 g11%
- Saturates4.5 g22%
- Sugars14 g15%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2241 kJ
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Portion (25 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2241 kJ 560 kJ 8400 kJ / - 537 kcal 134 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 31 g 7.7 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 4.5 g 20 g Carbohydrate 56 g 14 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 2.1 g 0.5 g - Protein 7.3 g 1.8 g 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.06 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Milk, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Whey (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Dried Egg White, Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per Egg (40 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 1857 kJ 743 kJ 8400 kJ / - 442 kcal 177 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 15 g 6.2 g 70 g of which Saturates 9.1 g 3.6 g 20 g Carbohydrate 72 g 29 g 260 g of which Sugars 65 g 26 g 90 g Fibre 1.1 g 0.4 g - Protein 3.1 g 1.2 g 50 g Salt 0.15 g 0.06 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
