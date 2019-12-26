Cadbury Oreo Chocolate Egg 31G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with a milk creme filling (41 %) and biscuit pieces (8.5 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 31g
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulators (E501, E500), Raising Agent (E503), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
31g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Egg (31 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2348 kJ
|728 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|563 kcal
|175 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|36 g
|11 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|6.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|17 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|51 g
|16 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.4 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|5.0 g
|1.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.40 g
|0.12 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
