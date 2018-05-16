Ferrero Rocher Flame Egg 225G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate and hazelnut egg Whole hazelnut in milk chocolate and nut croquante
- 4 Ferrero rocher inside
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
- Customer careline tel: 00 44 330 0538943
Net Contents
225g ℮
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 42% min., Milk Solids 14% min
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Energy 2598 kJ/ 625 kcal Fat 46,4 g of which Saturates 22,3 g Carbohydrate 42,8 g of which Sugars 41,8 g Protein 7,4 g Salt 0,127 g
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Allergy Information
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Energy 2506 kJ/ 603 kcal Fat 42,7g of which Saturates 14,1g Carbohydrate 44,4g of which Sugars 39,9g Protein 8,2g Salt 0,153g
