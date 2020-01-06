By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ferrero Rocher Squirrel 90G

Ferrero Rocher Squirrel 90G
£ 2.50
£2.78/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Hollow Figure of Crunchy Hazelnut Milk Chocolate
  • Green Dot
  • The golden experience
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 42% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Distributor address

Return to

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.
  • Customer Careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 2598kJ/625kcal
Fat 46.4g
of which Saturates 22.3g
Carbohydrate 42.8g
of which Sugars 41.8g
Protein 7.4g
Salt 0.127g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

