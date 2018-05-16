By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons White Chocolate & Raspberry Egg 318G

Thorntons White Chocolate & Raspberry Egg 318G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 12.50
£3.94/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Hollow White Chocolate Egg with Dried Raspberry Pieces and 4 White Chocolates with a Smooth Raspberry Ganache Filling
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • A blend of our creamy white chocolate scattered with pieces of dried raspberry, this white chocolate and raspberry egg is guaranteed to add a burst of fruit flavour to your Easter!
  • Beautifully finished
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 318g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Raspberries (4%), Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Fat, Lingonberry Powder, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts, Egg

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Back of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
Net Contents

318g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2246 kJ
-537 kcal
Fat 30 g
of which Saturates 18 g
Carbohydrate 61 g
of which Sugars 59 g
Protein 5.3 g
Salt 0.19 g

