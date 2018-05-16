Thorntons White Chocolate & Raspberry Egg 318G

Product Description
- Hollow White Chocolate Egg with Dried Raspberry Pieces and 4 White Chocolates with a Smooth Raspberry Ganache Filling
- A blend of our creamy white chocolate scattered with pieces of dried raspberry, this white chocolate and raspberry egg is guaranteed to add a burst of fruit flavour to your Easter!
- Beautifully finished
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 318g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Raspberries (4%), Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Fat, Lingonberry Powder, Flavourings, Sea Salt, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts, Egg
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Back of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
318g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2246 kJ
|-
|537 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|of which Sugars
|59 g
|Protein
|5.3 g
|Salt
|0.19 g
