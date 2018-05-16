By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Milk Nut Egg 328G

Thorntons Milk Nut Egg 328G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 12.50
£3.82/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Hollow Hazelnut Flavour Milk Chocolate Egg with Hazelnut and Almond Pieces and 4 Milk Chocolates with a Smooth Almond Praline Filling
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • This luxurious egg brings together our impossibly smooth milk chocolate and our crunchy almonds and hazelnuts. It's an ideal gift for the sophisticated chocolate lover.
  • Beautifully finished
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 328g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Almonds (3%), Hazelnuts (2.5%), Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Coconut Oil, Lactose (Milk), Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: other Nuts, Egg

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Back of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
  Return to
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.
  • (ROI) Thorntons,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.

Net Contents

328g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2288 kJ
-549 kcal
Fat 33 g
of which Saturates 19 g
Carbohydrate 53 g
of which Sugars 52 g
Protein 7.4 g
Salt 0.19 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

