Dettol Power & Pure Bathroom Spray 1L

Write a review
Dettol Power & Pure Bathroom Spray 1L
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre

Product Description

  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • www.sustainable-cleaning.com
  • www.happier-homes.com
  • Power & Pure Advance Bathroom Fresh Mountain Spring
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses
  • Removes 90% of allergens, such as pollen and house dust mites
  • No need to rinse
  • Simply wipe way
  • Fresh Mountain Spring Fragrance
  • Dettol Power & Pure Advance Bathroom Spray is ideal for tackling tough bathroom cleaning tasks. Its Active Oxygen ingredient powers through stains and breaks down so there's no need to rinse afterwards. As well as being tough on dirt, it kills 99.9% of bacteria, including E. coli and influenza virus (H1N1).
  • No harsh chemical residue
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 1.05g Hydrogen Peroxide, < 5% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactant, Disinfectant, Perfume

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Turn nozzle to "on" position. Keep bottle upright, spray from 20 - 25 cm away. Leave for up to 5 minutes and then simply wipe clean. Always test on an inconspicuous area before use.
  • Not suitable for use on marble, brass, copper, unfinished wood, carpet, fabrics, and unwaxed vinyl.

Warnings

  • Precautions:
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • If Swallowed: Call a doctor if you feel unwell.

Net Contents

1000ml ℮

Safety information

Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. If Swallowed: Call a doctor if you feel unwell.

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Do not buy

1 stars

I’m furious, our bath went yellow!! I have spent ages trying to fix it. Do not buy!!

sends bath yellow

1 stars

Be very careful and test a small area before use, sent my enamelled bath bright yellow. Needed a lot of bleach to fix.

