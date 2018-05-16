Kiwi Sneaker Protector 200Ml

Product Description
- Kiwi Sneaker Pro
- KIWI® Sneaker Protector is Step 2 of the 3-Step KIWI® Sneaker Care system. Protect your pride and the things you care about. KIWI® Sneaker Protector is a powerful waterproof spray for shoes that creates an invisible shield while allowing them to breathe. This shoe protector spray guards against the worst the outdoors can bring, including rain, salt and dirt, and is suitable for leather, synthetic and faux leather, patent leather, full grain leather, canvas, suede, nubuck, mesh, nylon and fabric. Your shoes protect you. Return the favour.
- KIWI® Sneaker Protector is a powerful waterproof spray for shoes that guards against rain, stains, salt and dirt
- Waterproof spray and stain repellent creates an invisible shield for your shoes while allowing them to breathe
- This trainer protector is suitable for Full Grain and Patent leather, Synthetic and Faux leather, Canvas, Suede, Nubuck, Mesh, Nylon and Fabric
- Step 2 of the 3-Step kiwi sneaker care system and sneaker cleaning kit
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Preparation and Usage
- HOW TO PROTECT SNEAKERS 1. Hold can upright 7-10 inches away. SPRAY entire surface area evenly and thoroughly. 2. Allow to dry one hour at room temperature. 3. Repeat application to ensure maximum coverage and protection. 4. To DEODORISE your sneakers, use KIWI SNEAKER DEODORISER after protecting. SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS • Read warning and instructions on the product label. •Follow the care instructions for the item you intend to treat. • When in doubt, patch test KIWI products in a discreet area before treating the entire item. • Protect your clothing, carpets and furniture before using KIWI products. Clean, Protect and Deodorise.
Warnings
- DANGER Contains: Propan-2-ol, Naphtha (petroleum) and hydrotreated light. Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause drowsiness or dizziness. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50 °C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Avoid breathing spray. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Dispose of contents / container in accordance with local regulations. Store in a cool, dry place. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
SC Johnson Ltd.,
Camberley,
GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
- Flammable
