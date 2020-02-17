By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Method Wood Polish Spray 354Ml

5(4)Write a review
£ 4.00
£11.30/litre

Product Description

  • Wood Polish Almond
  • Mirror, mirror on the wall, my wood's so shiny I don't need you at all.
  • Put your best wood forward.
  • As with most natural beauties, it only takes a little upkeep to keep your wood at its best. Our wood polish safely conditions + revitalises your favourite tree-based possessions. The non-toxic, plant-based formula even provides a protective shine. You might call it your knight in almond-scented armour.
  • Made by and for people against dirty®.
  • With plant-based
  • Powergreen® technology
  • Cruelty-Free International
  • Pack size: 354ML

Information

Ingredients

<5%: Nonionic Surfactants*, Perfume, Soap*, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone, Others: Water, Glycerin*, Acrylic Polymer Emulsion, Dimethicone, *Denotes Plant or Mineral Origin

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Sealed wood surfaces, wood furniture and cabinets
  • To use: shake well. Spray on soft cloth. Wipe. Buff with a dry, clean cloth. Not for use on floors.
  • Psst: It's always a good idea to test in an inconspicuous place first.

Warnings

  • AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF IN EYES: RINSE CAUTIOUSLY WITH WATER FOR SEVERAL MINUTES. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Return to

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.
  • 0207 788 7904
  • hello@methodhome.com
  • methodproducts.co.uk

Net Contents

354ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Polish Ever

5 stars

Best ever furniture polish, so glad Tesco continue stocking it. Does a brilliant job and has the most delightful natural almondy fragrance.

Good quality but why do they say it's polish? This

4 stars

Good quality but why do they say it's polish? This was made in Britain. I am confused.

Perfect for the job!!

5 stars

This is the best wood polish I’ve ever used I no it’s not cheap but it’s worth the extra cost !!!!

High quality product good enough for fine antiques

5 stars

I love Method products! This polish is a high quality product. I am a professional cleaner and my husband is a talented joiner. We both rate this product very highly for our work. We would both happily use it on French polished surfaces. Spray form is very useful.

