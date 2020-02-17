Method Wood Polish Spray 354Ml

Best Polish Ever
Best ever furniture polish, so glad Tesco continue stocking it. Does a brilliant job and has the most delightful natural almondy fragrance.
Good quality but why do they say it's polish? This
Good quality but why do they say it's polish? This was made in Britain. I am confused.
Perfect for the job!!
This is the best wood polish I’ve ever used I no it’s not cheap but it’s worth the extra cost !!!!
High quality product good enough for fine antiques
I love Method products! This polish is a high quality product. I am a professional cleaner and my husband is a talented joiner. We both rate this product very highly for our work. We would both happily use it on French polished surfaces. Spray form is very useful.