Walkers Classic Variety Crisps 36 X 25G
Product Description
- 10 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps 10 x Ready Salted Potato Crisps 8 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Crisps 8 x Prawn Cocktail Flavour Potato Crisps: (with sugar and sweetener)
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- No preservatives
- No artificial colours
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 900g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us at
- www.walkers.co.uk or Consumer Care,
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm
- Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
36 x 25g ℮
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Onion Seasoning, Cheese & Onion Seasoning contains: Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Dried Onion, Sugar, Flavourings (contain Milk, Lactose, (from Milk), Buttermilk Powder), Dried Yeast, Dried Garlic, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 25g Pack Per 100 g Energy 542 kJ 2168 kJ - 130 kcal (7%*) 520 kcal Fat 7.7 g (11%*) 30.6 g of which saturates 0.6 g (3%*) 2.5 g Carbohydrate 13.2 g 52.6 g of which sugars 0.8 g (1%*) 3.3 g Fibre 1.1 g 4.3 g Protein 1.6 g 6.2 g Salt 0.31 g (5%*) 1.23 g * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 25g Pack Per 100 g Energy 549 kJ 2194 kJ - 132 kcal (7%*) 526 kcal Fat 8.0 g (11%*) 31.9 g of which saturates 0.7 g (3%*) 2.6 g Carbohydrate 12.9 g 51.5 g of which sugars 0.1 g (<1%*) 0.4 g Fibre 1.1 g 4.3 g Protein 1.5 g 6.1 g Salt 0.35 g (6%*) 1.40 g * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 542 kJ
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt & Vinegar Seasoning, Salt & Vinegar Seasoning contains: Flavouring, Dried Vinegar, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Sugar
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 25g Pack Per 100 g Energy 542 kJ 2166 kJ - 130 kcal (7%*) 519 kcal Fat 7.7 g (11%*) 30.8 g of which saturates 0.6 g (3%*) 2.5 g Carbohydrate 13.2 g 52.6 g of which sugars 0.3 g (<1%*) 1.0 g Fibre 1.1 g 4.2 g Protein 1.5 g 5.9 g Salt 0.41 g (7%*) 1.62 g * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Prawn Cocktail Seasoning, Prawn Cocktail Seasoning contains: Flavouring, Sugar, Salt, Glucose, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Dried Yeast, Dried Onion, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 25g Pack Per 100 g Energy 542 kJ 2166 kJ - 130 kcal (7%*) 519 kcal Fat 7.6 g (11%*) 30.5 g of which saturates 0.6 g (3%*) 2.5 g Carbohydrate 13.3 g 53.0 g of which sugars 0.5 g (1%*) 1.8 g Fibre 1.1 g 4.2 g Protein 1.5 g 6.1 g Salt 0.32 g (5%*) 1.26 g * Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - -
