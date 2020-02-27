Method Wild Rhubarb All Floor Cleaner 739Ml

useless!
i bought the various fragrances when on offer - doesn't clean my tiled floor no matter how hard I try its just as dirty when I finish - need to find another use for them - maybe just throw away! I used to use a cif sprinkle direct to the floor which was amazing but Tesco don't stock it now so maybe out of production :(
I love the squirt & mop range which doesnt need wa
I love the squirt & mop range which doesnt need water which can ruin your floors. i use this in my hall bathroom & kitchen. Removes marks & smells devine
I think my husband bought this. It adds nothing to
I think my husband bought this. It adds nothing to cleaning with water alone
Great product - smells amazing!!
Great product - smells amazing!!
Excellent
Excellent floor cleaner, my kitchen floor gets a lot of dirty foot fall and it cleans it easily. Plus cruelty free and eco.
Makes the house tingle with cleanliness
Gosh I love this it makes the house smell so clean and fresh. The floors are lovely and clean too. Even visitors have mentioned it if they come after the cleaner has been. its 4.00 but lasts a long time is so worth it, as you dont need loads of it. it does not leave anything streaky either. My wooden floors look lovely and clean. I can highly recommend it.
Amazing and super convenient
This stuff is great and the smell is just amazing! So convenient to as you don’t need a bucket of water just a mop and squirt straight on to the floor. It left my kitchen floor looking fresh and clean!