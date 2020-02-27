By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Method Wild Rhubarb All Floor Cleaner 739Ml

Method Wild Rhubarb All Floor Cleaner 739Ml
  • All Floor Cleaner Wild Rhubarb
  • We're certified to benefit our people + the planet.
  • To find out more please visit methodproducts.co.uk/bcorp
  • Safe for all floors, safe for the planet.
  • While we're not suggesting that you eat off your floor, it's nice to know you have the option should a rogue chocolate attempt an escape.
  • With this non-toxic, biodegradable floor cleaner gently formulated for sealed hard floors like stone, tile or laminate, you can say goodbye to worry over dirt and even dirtier residue.
  • Squirt + mop
  • Surface safe
  • Non-toxic
  • Plant based
  • Made by and for people against dirty®
  • Stone, laminate, tiles
  • Never tested on animals
  • Pack size: 739ML

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants*, Anionic Surfactants*, Perfume (Citronellol*, Linalool*), Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Other: Water, Alcohol Denat.*, Methoxyisopropanol, Sodium Citrate*, Citric Acid*, Colorant, *Denotes Plant or Mineral Origin

Made in EU

  • Easy to use: no bucket or water required. Squirt directly on floor area + mop with long strokes. Job done.
  • Psst: it's always a good idea to test in an inconspicuous place first.

  • AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF IN EYES: RINSE CAUTIOUSLY WITH WATER FOR SEVERAL MINUTES. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONTAINS BENZISOTHIAZOLINONE. MAY PRODUCE AN ALLERGIC REACTION.

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

739ml ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

useless!

1 stars

i bought the various fragrances when on offer - doesn't clean my tiled floor no matter how hard I try its just as dirty when I finish - need to find another use for them - maybe just throw away! I used to use a cif sprinkle direct to the floor which was amazing but Tesco don't stock it now so maybe out of production :(

I love the squirt & mop range which doesnt need wa

5 stars

I love the squirt & mop range which doesnt need water which can ruin your floors. i use this in my hall bathroom & kitchen. Removes marks & smells devine

I think my husband bought this. It adds nothing to

1 stars

I think my husband bought this. It adds nothing to cleaning with water alone

Great product - smells amazing!!

5 stars

Great product - smells amazing!!

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent floor cleaner, my kitchen floor gets a lot of dirty foot fall and it cleans it easily. Plus cruelty free and eco.

Makes the house tingle with cleanliness

5 stars

Gosh I love this it makes the house smell so clean and fresh. The floors are lovely and clean too. Even visitors have mentioned it if they come after the cleaner has been. its 4.00 but lasts a long time is so worth it, as you dont need loads of it. it does not leave anything streaky either. My wooden floors look lovely and clean. I can highly recommend it.

Amazing and super convenient

5 stars

This stuff is great and the smell is just amazing! So convenient to as you don’t need a bucket of water just a mop and squirt straight on to the floor. It left my kitchen floor looking fresh and clean!

