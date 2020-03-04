By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Finish In Wash Dishwasher Cleaner 3 Tablets

4(27)Write a review
Finish In Wash Dishwasher Cleaner 3 Tablets
£ 3.50
£1.17/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Get 100% more grease removal actives* with Finish Dishwasher Cleaning Tablets to clean away the grease & grime from your dishwasher. While it cleans your dishes.
  • *vs finish detergent alone
  • Cleans hidden grease & grime, hidden parts, spray arms, filter
  • Use in regular cycle

Information

Ingredients

5 - 15% Polycarboxylates, < 5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Enzymes (Subtilisin) Perfumes

Preparation and Usage

  • For better dishwasher performance, use finish additives together with finish multi-benefit detergents.
  • How to Use:
  • Fill your dishwasher and place your standard detergent into dosing chamber. Place Finish Dishwasher Cleaner pouch on the bottom of your dishwasher. Run regular dishwashing cycle. Use monthly to keep dishwasher clean from grease & grime. Do not unwrap, pierce or cut the pouch. Use with dry hands only.
  • Fits all dishwashers. Use monthly.

Warnings

  • Finish Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets
  • Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Subtilisin. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • WARNING
  • PRODUCT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD TO CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OF AGE

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS,
  • Tel 0845 769 7079
  • ROI: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel 01 661 7318

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

3 x 17g ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Finish Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets Causes serious eye irritation. Contains Subtilisin. May produce an allergic reaction. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. WARNING PRODUCT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD TO CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OF AGE

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

27 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

1 stars

Did not clean my dishwasher. Properly, very disappointed

Great cleaning power

4 stars

Normally I buy a different product but this was on offer and I wasn't shopping at my normal shop. I'm so glad I tried this. My dishes are so clean now. I'll never buy my old stuff again I'm so glad I was at a different shop [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left the dishwasher nice and clean

4 stars

I’ve only used the first month tablet (it’s a course of 3 months) and it seemed to make my machine nice and clean. However, the subsequent wash didn’t clean very well - I hope that was just an unlucky coincidence . I’m hoping the next one is better! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea will keep trying them

4 stars

Great idea that they can be used as part of a normal clean - saves wasting money running an empty machine. However I’m not totally sure I noticed very much difference after using them. That being said I’m all for cleaning the dishwasher in the hope of prolonging it’s life especially in a particularly hard water area so I will be trying them out for the next couple of months [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dishwasher wash very shiny

4 stars

This product was very easy to use as it just goes in the bottom of the dishwasher, it looked very clean and shiny afterwards and still looked clean a few washes after might buy if the product of on offer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple to use with a sparkling finish

5 stars

I couldn’t live without my dishwasher so i like to treat my dishwasher every month to say thanks by giving it a good clean through for the drainage pipes etc basically all the parts we can’t see but know need cleaning! I came across the Finish dishwasher cleaner and couldn’t wait to see if they make any difference to the results i’m getting from my usual product and i’m so happy to say i’ve noticed a difference since using it as my plates etc seem to have a better shine and also smells fresher. They look like a normal dishwasher tablets and so easy to use as you just pop 1 in the bottom rack and just put on a normal cycle. Great product and will definitely be buying when my pack has run out. Fantastic product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sparkling Dishwasher!!!

5 stars

Very convenient to use. Just pop one tablet in the bottom of the dishwasher and run with your normal load. No hassle of running when the dishwasher is empty. Easy and effective way of cleaning the dishwasher. Does not leave any smell or residue on the dishes. The dishwasher smells fresher and looks gleaming new. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bright and Sparkely

5 stars

Ive used the gel cleaner in the past and been happy with it so I though I would try their tablets too. I wasnt disappointed either its cleaned my dishwasher throughly and left it bright and sparkely. A subtle clean smell with no perfume will use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Crystal

5 stars

I bought these a few weeks ago and used them twice and I’m so impressed with them, my dishwasher smells so much fresher and looks crystal clear after use, it feels like the whole thing is super clean even in the bits I can’t reach filters spray barns really impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cleaner

4 stars

I was lucky enough to be able to try Finish In wash Dishwasher cleaner. Using a dishwasher cleaning products during a dirty wash actually made the process easier. No more remembering to put the cleaning solution on an empty wash. The in wash cleaner worked just as well as other solo wash products. Really pleased. I shall be looking to buy more of this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Dishwasher Salt Granules 3Kg

£ 1.70
£0.57/kg

Dr Beckmann Service-It Deep Clean

£ 3.30
£13.20/kg

Finish Lemon Dishwasher Freshener

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Offer

Dettol Washing Machine Cleaner Lemon 250Ml

£ 3.50
£1.40/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here