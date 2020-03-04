Finish In Wash Dishwasher Cleaner 3 Tablets

Disappointing 1 stars A Tesco Customer2nd March 2020 Did not clean my dishwasher. Properly, very disappointed Report

Great cleaning power 4 stars Review from Finish 29th February 2020 Normally I buy a different product but this was on offer and I wasn't shopping at my normal shop. I'm so glad I tried this. My dishes are so clean now. I'll never buy my old stuff again I'm so glad I was at a different shop [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Left the dishwasher nice and clean 4 stars Review from Finish 28th February 2020 I’ve only used the first month tablet (it’s a course of 3 months) and it seemed to make my machine nice and clean. However, the subsequent wash didn’t clean very well - I hope that was just an unlucky coincidence . I’m hoping the next one is better! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea will keep trying them 4 stars Review from Finish 28th February 2020 Great idea that they can be used as part of a normal clean - saves wasting money running an empty machine. However I’m not totally sure I noticed very much difference after using them. That being said I’m all for cleaning the dishwasher in the hope of prolonging it’s life especially in a particularly hard water area so I will be trying them out for the next couple of months [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dishwasher wash very shiny 4 stars Review from Finish 22nd February 2020 This product was very easy to use as it just goes in the bottom of the dishwasher, it looked very clean and shiny afterwards and still looked clean a few washes after might buy if the product of on offer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple to use with a sparkling finish 5 stars Review from Finish 22nd February 2020 I couldn’t live without my dishwasher so i like to treat my dishwasher every month to say thanks by giving it a good clean through for the drainage pipes etc basically all the parts we can’t see but know need cleaning! I came across the Finish dishwasher cleaner and couldn’t wait to see if they make any difference to the results i’m getting from my usual product and i’m so happy to say i’ve noticed a difference since using it as my plates etc seem to have a better shine and also smells fresher. They look like a normal dishwasher tablets and so easy to use as you just pop 1 in the bottom rack and just put on a normal cycle. Great product and will definitely be buying when my pack has run out. Fantastic product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sparkling Dishwasher!!! 5 stars Review from Finish 20th February 2020 Very convenient to use. Just pop one tablet in the bottom of the dishwasher and run with your normal load. No hassle of running when the dishwasher is empty. Easy and effective way of cleaning the dishwasher. Does not leave any smell or residue on the dishes. The dishwasher smells fresher and looks gleaming new. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bright and Sparkely 5 stars Review from Finish 20th February 2020 Ive used the gel cleaner in the past and been happy with it so I though I would try their tablets too. I wasnt disappointed either its cleaned my dishwasher throughly and left it bright and sparkely. A subtle clean smell with no perfume will use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Crystal 5 stars Review from Finish 20th February 2020 I bought these a few weeks ago and used them twice and I’m so impressed with them, my dishwasher smells so much fresher and looks crystal clear after use, it feels like the whole thing is super clean even in the bits I can’t reach filters spray barns really impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]