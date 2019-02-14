Tesco Finest Red Onion & Camembert Bread 270G

Valentine starter
The bread was excellent and you could taste the herbs and red onion, the camembert was just the right size for two people, would buy again x
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1408kJ / 337kcal
INGREDIENTS: Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (41%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Onion, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing (8%) [Extra Virgin Olive Oil (40%), Red Onion, Flat Leaf Parsley, Muscovado Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Red Wine Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Grape Must Concentrate], Red Onion and Balsamic Vinegar Seasoning [Red Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Grape Must Concentrate, Salt, Water, Black Pepper, Rosehip, Hibiscus Extract], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Roasted Balsamic Garlic [Garlic, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Yeast, Rosemary, Thyme, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Oven
Instructions: Oven cook from chilled:190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas mark 5 9-11 minutes. Remove from the refrigerator and leave at room temperature for 45 minutes before baking. Remove wrap. Cut a cross into the surface of the Camembert, Leave in its foil tray and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Foil. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
270g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (130g)
|Energy
|1408kJ / 337kcal
|1830kJ / 438kcal
|Fat
|17.4g
|22.6g
|Saturates
|9.9g
|12.9g
|Carbohydrate
|30.5g
|39.7g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.9g
|Protein
|13.4g
|17.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
