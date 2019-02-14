By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Red Onion & Camembert Bread 270G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Red Onion & Camembert Bread 270G
£ 3.00
£11.12/kg
1/2 of a pack (130g)
  • Energy1830kJ 438kcal
    22%
  • Fat22.6g
    32%
  • Saturates12.9g
    65%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1408kJ / 337kcal

Product Description

  • Caramelised red onion bread with a whole Camembert full fat soft cheese, finished with a red onion, parsley and extra virgin olive oil (3.0%) dressing.
  • Tesco finest* Red Onion Camembert Sharing Bread
  • BOP: Our bakers refined this recipe until they created the perfect balance of soft, sweet caramelised red onion bread and mild yet tangy Camembert, As the bread heats, the cheese melts so each bite is a contrast of textures.
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (41%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Onion, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dressing (8%) [Extra Virgin Olive Oil (40%), Red Onion, Flat Leaf Parsley, Muscovado Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Red Wine Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Grape Must Concentrate], Red Onion and Balsamic Vinegar Seasoning [Red Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Grape Must Concentrate, Salt, Water, Black Pepper, Rosehip, Hibiscus Extract], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Roasted Balsamic Garlic [Garlic, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Yeast, Rosemary, Thyme, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven cook from chilled:190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas mark 5 9-11 minutes. Remove from the refrigerator and leave at room temperature for 45 minutes before baking. Remove wrap. Cut a cross into the surface of the Camembert, Leave in its foil tray and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Metal check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (130g)
Energy1408kJ / 337kcal1830kJ / 438kcal
Fat17.4g22.6g
Saturates9.9g12.9g
Carbohydrate30.5g39.7g
Sugars1.9g2.4g
Fibre2.2g2.9g
Protein13.4g17.5g
Salt1.3g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Valentine starter

4 stars

The bread was excellent and you could taste the herbs and red onion, the camembert was just the right size for two people, would buy again x

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Lamb Shank With Roasted Vegetable 550G

£ 6.00
£10.91/kg

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Selection 200G

£ 5.00
£2.50/100g

Tesco Finest Chicken In Champagne Sauce 330G

£ 6.00
£18.19/kg

Tesco Strawberries 227G

£ 2.00
£8.82/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here