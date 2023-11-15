We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Shampoo 400ml

4.6(81)
£4.50

£1.12/100ml

L'oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Shampoo 400ml
Fulfill Your Long Hair Goals: Elvive Dream Lengths Shampoo is our Restoring Shampoo for long hair. A creamy caring formula that works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip. Say goodbye to long and damaged lengths! Achieve your long hair goals with our long hair routine. Start with our Dream Lengths Shampoo followed by our Dream Lengths Conditioner, No Haircut Cream, Saviour Hair Mask and Frizz Killer Serum.Caring Formula: Dream Lengths Shampoo is enriched with a cocktail of vegetal keratin, hair vitamins and castor oil in a formula that will nourish long, damaged hair.Suitable for Long, Damaged Hair: This shampoo is ideal for long, damaged hair types. Enriched with Vegetal Keratin, it nourishes and helps strengthen lengths to prevent hair breakage*, whilst helping to restore a healthy look and luscious feel to the hair.Dreaming of beautiful long hair but struggling to achieve your dream lengths? Follow our secret to fulfil your long hair goals with L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths shampoo.Our Restoring and clarifying Shampoo, a creamy caring formula, works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip. Say goodbye to long and damaged hair!Our formula is enriched with a cocktail of:- Vegetal Keratin- Hair Vitamins- Castor OilIt nourishes and helps strengthen lengths to prevent hair breakage*, whilst helping to restore a healthy look and luscious feel to the hair.More sustainableOur new bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic. The cap is not made from recycled plastic yet. The bottle and the cap are both 100% recyclable.How to recycleHelp us limit the environmental impact of our bottles. Please rinse and separate the bottle and cap, then put in your household recycling.*Instrumental test after 10 applications.
Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1** Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage.
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

1199524 J, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Mica, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Fumaric Acid, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyleneglycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, (F.I.L C259842/1)

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage

Long hair tip: Apply on wet hair, massage your scalp and rinse with cold water to make hair shinier. Follow with our Detangling Conditioner for nourishment and our No Haircut Cream to improve the look of your lengths. In case of contact with eyes, rinse the immediately and thoroughly.
