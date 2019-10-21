By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Artisan Bread Co. Black Olive Flatbread 75G

The Artisan Bread Co. Black Olive Flatbread 75G

£ 1.60
£2.14/100g

Product Description

  • Wheat Flatbreads with Pitted Black Olives.
  • These flatbreads are hand-made in Italy to a traditional family recipe. They are delicious with cheese and cold meats.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Pitted Black Olives (10%), Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Cereals containing Gluten, Sesame Seeds and Soybeans

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.Best Before End: See side of pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although extra care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may still remain.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 0845 337 3384
  • Or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1715kJ / 410kcal
Fat 12.3g
of which saturates 1.6g
Carbohydrate 62g
of which sugars 3.2g
Protein 10g
Salt 2.2g

Safety information

Caution: Although extra care has been taken to remove olive stones, some may still remain.

