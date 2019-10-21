The Artisan Bread Co Garlic & Chilli Flatbread 75G

Not really bread - biscuit type.
Don't bother with this if you want one of the nice flatbreads, this is much more like thin crispbread. Good flavour but crunchy.
Broken on delivery.
Expensive and not much to write home about! Won't be buying again.
A TREAT!
ANY PRODUCT I HAVE TRIED FROM THESE PEOPLE (WHOM I CAN FIND NOTHING ABOUT?) IS A TREAT! ANY PRODUCT!
Irrisistible savoury cracker for dips and cheeses
Totally Irrisistible tasty cruncy, perfect on their own as a snack or with cheeses perfect with dips. These are an seriously moreish alternative to crudites and crisps and wonderful with wine....do try them I'm sure you'll love them. Love love love.