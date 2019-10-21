By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Artisan Bread Co Garlic & Chilli Flatbread 75G

3.5(4)Write a review
£ 1.60
£2.14/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Wheat Flatbreads with Garlic & Chilli.
  • These flatbreads are hand-made in Italy to a traditional family recipe. They are delicious with cheese and cold meats.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Yeast, Chilli (0.9%), Malted Wheat Flour, Garlic (0.3%)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Cereals containing Gluten, Sesame Seeds and Soybeans

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.Best Before End: See side of pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,
  • CM8 3HY.
  • Contact 0845 337 3384
  • Or visit www.marketfresh.co.uk

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1775kJ / 424kcal
Fat 10.8g
of which saturates 1.6g
Carbohydrate 67.9g
of which sugars 3.1g
Protein 11g
Salt 2g

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not really bread - biscuit type.

2 stars

Don't bother with this if you want one of the nice flatbreads, this is much more like thin crispbread. Good flavour but crunchy.

Broken on delivery.

2 stars

Expensive and not much to write home about! Won't be buying again.

A TREAT!

5 stars

ANY PRODUCT I HAVE TRIED FROM THESE PEOPLE (WHOM I CAN FIND NOTHING ABOUT?) IS A TREAT! ANY PRODUCT!

Irrisistible savoury cracker for dips and cheeses

5 stars

Totally Irrisistible tasty cruncy, perfect on their own as a snack or with cheeses perfect with dips. These are an seriously moreish alternative to crudites and crisps and wonderful with wine....do try them I'm sure you'll love them. Love love love.

