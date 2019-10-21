By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Artisan Bread Company Classic Breadsticks 150G

The Artisan Bread Company Classic Breadsticks 150G

Product Description

  • Breadsticks with Palm Oil.
  • These slow baked breadsticks are made in the traditional way. Their classic flavour makes a delicious accompaniment for cheese, antipasti and dips.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Oil (10%), Sea Salt, Yeast, Malted Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds and Soybeans

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.Best Before End: See back of pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Market Fresh Ltd,
  • Olivers Barn,
  • Maldon Rd,
  • Witham,
  • Essex,

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g contains:
Energy 1847kJ / 438kcal
Fat 11g
(of which saturates 5.1g)
Carbohydrate 72g
(of which sugars 1.7g)
Protein 11g
Salt 1.6g

A bit too rustic

These were too 'rustic' a lot harder than the ones I'm used to. LG

