Bounty Chocolate Egg 494G

Product Description
- Hollow egg with coconut inclusion. Moist tender coconut covered in thick milk chocolate. Moist tender coconut covered in rich dark chocolate.
- A Milk Chocolate Egg Full of Coconut Pieces with 1 Bounty® Milk Chocolate Bar & 1 Bounty® Dark Chocolate Bar
- Bounty Hollow Egg with Coconut Inclusion
- Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 38g
- Bounty® Bar
- Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 28.5g
- Bounty® Dark Bar
- Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 28.5g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 494g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see back of pack.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- UK: Freepost,
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- UK: Freepost,
- Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
Net Contents
494g ℮
- Bounty® 57g e Bar
- Bounty® 57g e Dark Bar
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (21%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 28.5g / (%*) Energy 2036kJ 580kJ (7%) - 487kcal 139kcal (7%) Fat 25.7g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 21.2g 6.0g (30%) Carbohydrate 58.9g 16.8g (6%) of which sugars 48.2g 13.7g (15%) Protein 3.7g 1.1g (2%) Salt 0.25g 0.07g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - -
- Bounty® 57g e Bar
- Bounty® 57g e Dark Bar
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (21%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 28.5g / (%*) Energy 2056kJ 586kJ (7%) - 492kcal 140kcal (7%) Fat 27g 7.8g (11%) of which saturates 22g 6.4g (32%) Carbohydrate 56g 16.0g (6%) of which sugars 45g 13.0g (14%) Protein 3.5g 1.0g (2%) Salt 0.24g 0.07g (1%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - -
- Bounty® 57g e Bar
- Bounty® 57g e Dark Bar
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Desiccated Coconut, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Water, Emulsifier: E476, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see back of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 38g / (%*) Energy 2095kJ 796kJ (10%) - 501kcal 190kcal (10%) Fat 27.5g 10.5g (15%) of which saturates 16.5g 6.3g (31%) Carbohydrate 55.8g 21.2g (8%) of which sugars 55.2g 21.0g (23%) Protein 6.7g 2.5g (5%) Salt 0.3g 0.14g (2.2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - -
