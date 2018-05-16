By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bounty Chocolate Egg 494G

image 1 of Bounty Chocolate Egg 494G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£2.03/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Hollow egg with coconut inclusion. Moist tender coconut covered in thick milk chocolate. Moist tender coconut covered in rich dark chocolate.
  • A Milk Chocolate Egg Full of Coconut Pieces with 1 Bounty® Milk Chocolate Bar & 1 Bounty® Dark Chocolate Bar
  • Bounty Hollow Egg with Coconut Inclusion
  • Portions per pack: 10, Portion size: 38g
  • Bounty® Bar
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 28.5g
  • Bounty® Dark Bar
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 28.5g
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 494g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see back of pack.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost,
  • Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost,
  • Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

494g ℮

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Bounty Hollow Egg with Coconut Inclusion
    • Bounty® 57g e Bar
    • Bounty® 57g e Dark Bar

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (21%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see back of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 28.5g/ (%*)
    Energy2036kJ580kJ(7%)
    -487kcal139kcal(7%)
    Fat25.7g7.3g(10%)
    of which saturates21.2g6.0g(30%)
    Carbohydrate58.9g16.8g(6%)
    of which sugars48.2g13.7g(15%)
    Protein3.7g1.1g(2%)
    Salt0.25g0.07g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Bounty Hollow Egg with Coconut Inclusion
    • Bounty® 57g e Bar
    • Bounty® 57g e Dark Bar

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (21%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Milk Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavour

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see back of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 28.5g/ (%*)
    Energy2056kJ586kJ(7%)
    -492kcal140kcal(7%)
    Fat27g7.8g(11%)
    of which saturates22g6.4g(32%)
    Carbohydrate56g16.0g(6%)
    of which sugars45g13.0g(14%)
    Protein3.5g1.0g(2%)
    Salt0.24g0.07g(1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Bounty Hollow Egg with Coconut Inclusion
    • Bounty® 57g e Bar
    • Bounty® 57g e Dark Bar

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Desiccated Coconut, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Water, Emulsifier: E476, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in Addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk, Soya
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date see back of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 38g/ (%*)
    Energy2095kJ796kJ(10%)
    -501kcal190kcal(10%)
    Fat27.5g10.5g(15%)
    of which saturates16.5g6.3g(31%)
    Carbohydrate55.8g21.2g(8%)
    of which sugars55.2g21.0g(23%)
    Protein6.7g2.5g(5%)
    Salt0.3g0.14g(2.2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

