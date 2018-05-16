Maltesers Truffles Luxury Egg 286G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
- A deliciousy smooth milk chocolate Easter egg, with yummy creamy, crunchy truffles… Fancy that!
- First a little rustle…then it's all about the truffle!
- Maltesers Truffles…Creamy, crunchy, truffly
- Hollow Egg
- Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
- Truffles
- Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g
- Treat someone special this Easter to a Luxurious Easter Egg perfect for gifting to friends and family
- Eggcellent for sharing... if you have to!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD-D
- Pack size: 286g
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
286g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 25g (%*) Energy 2205kJ 551kJ (7%) - 527kcal 132kcal (7%) Fat 29g 7.3g (10%) of which saturates 17g 4.3g (22%) Carbohydrate 59g 15g (6%) of which sugars 58g 15g (17%) Protein 7.0g 1.8g (4%) Salt 0.32g 0.08g (1 %) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 18g (%*) Energy 2357kJ 424kJ (5%) - 565kcal 102kcal (5%) Fat 36g 6.4g (9%) of which saturates 20g 3.6g (18%) Carbohydrate 53g 9.6g (4%) of which sugars 48g 8.7g (10%) Protein 6.7g 1.2g (2%) Salt 0.40g 0.07g (1 %) *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
