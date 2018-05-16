By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers Truffles Luxury Egg 286G

image 1 of Maltesers Truffles Luxury Egg 286G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£3.50/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate with a malt filling (19%), chocolate filling (19%) and honeycombed pieces (3.4%).
  • A deliciousy smooth milk chocolate Easter egg, with yummy creamy, crunchy truffles… Fancy that!
  • First a little rustle…then it's all about the truffle!
  • Maltesers Truffles…Creamy, crunchy, truffly
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: ~7, Portion size: 25g
  • Truffles
  • Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 18g
  • Treat someone special this Easter to a Luxurious Easter Egg perfect for gifting to friends and family
  • Eggcellent for sharing... if you have to!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 286g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

286g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy 2205kJ551kJ (7%)
    -527kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29g7.3g (10%)
    of which saturates 17g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate 59g15g (6%)
    of which sugars 58g15g (17%)
    Protein 7.0g1.8g (4%)
    Salt 0.32g0.08g (1 %)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 18g (%*)
    Energy 2357kJ424kJ (5%)
    -565kcal102kcal (5%)
    Fat 36g6.4g (9%)
    of which saturates 20g3.6g (18%)
    Carbohydrate 53g9.6g (4%)
    of which sugars 48g8.7g (10%)
    Protein 6.7g1.2g (2%)
    Salt 0.40g0.07g (1 %)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Indulgnt Collection Easter Egg 308G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Extra Large Easter Egg 515G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Egg 311G

Malteaster Bunny Luxury Easter Egg & Chocolate 265G

