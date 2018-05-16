Galaxy Chocolate Caramel Mini Egg Bag 80G

- Energy240kJ 57kcal3%
Product Description
- Milk chocolate eggs with a soft caramel centre (37%).
- Unwrap each delicate egg to indulge in the delicious smooth Galaxy Chocolate chocolate and caramel.
- Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
- Little caramel filled chocolate eggs that are great for Easter egg hunts, if you can bear to share that is....
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD-D
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (E500), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- (May contain: Hazelnut, Almond)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: ~6, Portion size: 12g
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 12g (%*)
|Energy
|1998kJ
|240kJ (3%)
|-
|477kcal
|57kcal (3%)
|Fat
|23g
|2.7g (4%)
|of which saturates
|14g
|1.6g (8%)
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|7.4g (3%)
|of which sugars
|56g
|6.7g (7%)
|Protein
|5.5g
|0.7g (1%)
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.05g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
