The Big Prawn Co Big & Juicy Crayfish 120G

Nice but not exactly big
The crayfish are nice but not exactly big...
Not from this company
Original supplier Off The Hook was superior to this Tasteless!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 318kj (75kcal)
Crayfish Tails (97%) (Procambarus Clarkii) (Crustaceans), Brine (Water, Salt, Citric Acid, Preservatives (E211, E202))
Keep refrigerated between 0-4°C. Use within 2 days of opening. Not suitable for home freezing.Use by: see side of label.
Packed in the UK
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|318kj (75kcal)
|Fat
|0.7g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Dietary fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|17.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
Every care has been taken to remove all remnants of shell but some small fragments may remain.
