By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Big Prawn Co Big & Juicy Crayfish 120G

2.5(2)Write a review
The Big Prawn Co Big & Juicy Crayfish 120G
£ 3.90
£32.50/kg
Each 100g serving contains
  • Energy318kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 318kj (75kcal)

Product Description

  • Drained Cooked and Peeled Brined Crayfish Tails.
  • For recipe ideas and further information of other products we produce, please visit our web site: www.bigprawn.com
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Peeled & ready to eat
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Crayfish Tails (97%) (Procambarus Clarkii) (Crustaceans), Brine (Water, Salt, Citric Acid, Preservatives (E211, E202))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans

Storage

Keep refrigerated between 0-4°C. Use within 2 days of opening. Not suitable for home freezing.Use by: see side of label.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal cold in a salad or used in your favourite crayfish recipe

Warnings

  • Every care has been taken to remove all remnants of shell but some small fragments may remain.

Name and address

  • The Big Prawn Co. Ltd,
  • Norfolk,
  • England,
  • NR24 2BT.

Return to

  • The Big Prawn Co. Ltd,
  • Norfolk,
  • England,
  • NR24 2BT.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 318kj (75kcal)
Fat 0.7g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
of which sugars <0.1g
Dietary fibre <0.5g
Protein 17.1g
Salt 0.9g

Safety information

View more safety information

Every care has been taken to remove all remnants of shell but some small fragments may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice but not exactly big

3 stars

The crayfish are nice but not exactly big...

Not from this company

2 stars

Original supplier Off The Hook was superior to this Tasteless!

Usually bought next

Tesco Seafood Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco 16 Seafood Sticks 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Tesco Cooked And Peeled King Prawns 150G

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here