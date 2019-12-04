Ecover Zero Wool & Delicate Laundry Liquid 1L

Product Description
- Zero Wool & Delicates Laundry Liquid
- Clean Ingredients: With renewable plant-based, biodegradable ingredients. Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin.
- Clean Packaging: This cardboard is made of at least 80% post-consumer recycled cardboard and easily recyclable
- Clean Business: As a proud B Corporation, we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more please visit www.ecover.com
- Apparel Care®
- This detergent has been approved by The Woolmark Company for the washing of wool garments provided that the garments are washed according to the instructions on the garment label and those issued by the manufacturer of this detergent. D3807.
- British Allergy Foundation - Allergy UK Seal of Approval
- 0% fragrance and colouring
- Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies
- Cruelty-Free International
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
5-15%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5%: Anionic Surfactants, Soap, Others: Water, Alcohol Denat., Sodium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid
Produce of
Produced in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Instructions: Run your machine following the manufacturer's instructions. Add to cold or warm water for handwashing. Always check your garment's washing instructions. Do not put undiluted product directly onto your laundry. If you are prone to skin allergies remember to wear gloves when hand washing.
- See pack for full dosage instructions.
Number of uses
22 Washes
Warnings
- ECOVER ZERO WOOL & DELICATES LAUNDRY LIQUID
- Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
- WARNING: CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION
- The suitability of this product for people with serious skin conditions cannot be guaranteed.
- If you suffer with unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- EPC N.V.,
- Industrieweg 3,
- 2390 Malle,
- Belgium.
Return to
- Let's talk Clean: 03451 302230, hello@ecover.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
