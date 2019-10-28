By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pulled Beef & Red Leicester Sandwich

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Pulled Beef & Red Leicester Sandwich
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1829kJ 436kcal
    22%
  • Fat16.5g
    24%
  • Saturates6.2g
    31%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Pulled beef in a barbecue sauce with red Leicester cheese, caramelised onions and mayonnaise in onion bread.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Our chefs' recipe layers pulled beef with red leicester cheese on onion bread CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
  • Pulled BBQ Beef
  • Pulled BBQ beef
  • Carefully handpacked everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pulled Barbecue Beef (22%) [Beef, Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Smoked Water, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper], Water, Red Leicester Cheese (11%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)], Red Onion, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Grape Must, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Mustard Powder, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K. or Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1034kJ / 246kcal1829kJ / 436kcal
Fat9.3g16.5g
Saturates3.5g6.2g
Carbohydrate28.2g49.9g
Sugars6.4g11.3g
Fibre1.4g2.5g
Protein11.7g20.7g
Salt0.8g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A classic in the making.

5 stars

Not an immediate choice that springs to mind, but wow, what an incredible sandwich. Destined to become a classic. Like a BLT or prawn mayo, when you try it you realise everything just works together.

Amazing!

5 stars

The best sandwich Tesco offer by a long shot! So delicious!!

Delicious Sandwich - Try It! Buy It!

5 stars

This sandwich is 'Heaven On Earth' - to die for! So many delicious ingredients. Whoever thought this combination up deserves a medal! I cannot speak too highly of it. If you have not sampled it I beg you to try it. You will not regret doing so. I do hope Tesco plug it & continue to sell it because they're on to a winner! Beats any M&S sandwich hands down! Well done, Tesco!!!

