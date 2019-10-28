Tesco Pulled Beef & Red Leicester Sandwich

A classic in the making.
Not an immediate choice that springs to mind, but wow, what an incredible sandwich. Destined to become a classic. Like a BLT or prawn mayo, when you try it you realise everything just works together.
Amazing!
The best sandwich Tesco offer by a long shot! So delicious!!
Delicious Sandwich - Try It! Buy It!
This sandwich is 'Heaven On Earth' - to die for! So many delicious ingredients. Whoever thought this combination up deserves a medal! I cannot speak too highly of it. If you have not sampled it I beg you to try it. You will not regret doing so. I do hope Tesco plug it & continue to sell it because they're on to a winner! Beats any M&S sandwich hands down! Well done, Tesco!!!