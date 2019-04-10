Famous Names Signature Collec Egg 265G

Lost stars due to huge size of packaging in compar
Lost stars due to huge size of packaging in comparison to its contents. The 8 liquer chocolates are separately boxed so could be given away, and you could keep the egg. I ate the liqueur chocolates first because I was feeling a tad sad. After, I felt much better! I only eat dark chocolate but after having eaten the liquer chocolates (smooth and glossy dark chocolate) I was left a trifle disappointed with the main egg. Don't get me wrong, it was heaps better than any milk egg and the chocolate was a bit better than it's okay. If you could add a half star I would. My grumpiness was caused because in comparison to the smoothness of the single chocalates this chocolate felt a little 'rough' in the mouth as if it had not been termpered sufficiently. I bought when on offer. I would not buy at full price because the packaging is misleading.