Famous Names Signature Collec Egg 265G

3(1)Write a review
Famous Names Signature Collec Egg 265G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£3.78/100g

Product Description

  • A luxurious Dark Chocolate Easter Egg with 8 of our Finest Liqueur Chocolates
  • Finest Liqueur Chocolates
  • A selection of dark chocolates with genuine fortified wine, spirit and liqueur syrup centres.
  • A luxurious dark chocolate egg with our finest liqueur chocolates
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Eggs, Nuts, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
  • 1 Glentworth Court,
  • Lime Kiln Close,
  • Stoke Gifford,
  • Bristol,
  • BS34 8SR,

  • Guarantee: At Elizabeth Shaw we have a long-standing reputation for the quality of our products, which we value greatly. Therefore, if this product was damaged in any way when you received it, please return the complete package to us stating where and when you purchased it; we will replace it and refund your postage. This warranty applies within the UK only. It does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents

265g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Irish Cream Liqueur (Milk) (6.1%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Harveys® Bristol Cream® Sherry (4.6%), Teacher's® Blended Scotch Whisky (2.9%), Water, Cointreau (1.4%), Courvoisier® vs Cognac (1.4%), Alcohol, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Flavouring, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 58% minimum

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Chocolate
    Energy 1904 kJ223 kJ
    -454 kcal53 kcal
    Fat 22.2 g2.6 g
    of which saturates 13.3 g1.6 g
    Carbohydrate 51.0 g6.0 g
    of which sugars 44.9 g5.3 g
    Fibre 5.3 g0.6 g
    Protein 3.5 g0.4 g
    Salt 0.02 g<0.01 g
    Contains 8 chocolates--
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g
    Energy 2238 kJ
    -535 kcal
    Fat 32.3 g
    of which saturates 19.4 g
    Carbohydrate 52.7 g
    of which sugars 50.4 g
    Fibre 6.8 g
    Protein 4.3 g
    Salt 0.01 g

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Lost stars due to huge size of packaging in compar

3 stars

Lost stars due to huge size of packaging in comparison to its contents. The 8 liquer chocolates are separately boxed so could be given away, and you could keep the egg. I ate the liqueur chocolates first because I was feeling a tad sad. After, I felt much better! I only eat dark chocolate but after having eaten the liquer chocolates (smooth and glossy dark chocolate) I was left a trifle disappointed with the main egg. Don't get me wrong, it was heaps better than any milk egg and the chocolate was a bit better than it's okay. If you could add a half star I would. My grumpiness was caused because in comparison to the smoothness of the single chocalates this chocolate felt a little 'rough' in the mouth as if it had not been termpered sufficiently. I bought when on offer. I would not buy at full price because the packaging is misleading.

