Tesco Chunks In Jelly Puppy Pouch 12X100g

Good quality for your money. My puppy loves this f
Good quality for your money. My puppy loves this food. Good price have some difficulty buying this food never seem to find it on your shelves when going in-store. Order on line
Good puppy sachets with variety
Pooch loved it, packets are a bit bland but it's printed on it what is in the sachet. It's cheap and cheerful. Puppy ate it faster than he does the puppy pedigree chunks in jelly. The selection is perfect, poultry, chicken, lamb and beef. Thank you Tesco!